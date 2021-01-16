Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild died on Friday, January 15, after suffering a heart attack at his home in Switzerland, the Edmond de Rothschild Group reported. He was 57 years-old.

Benjamin de Rothschild was born on July 30, 1963, to Barons Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. In 1997, at the age of 34, he took over the family business, and specifically the Edmond de Rothschild Group established by his father in 1953.

Ever since taking over in 1997, the late Baron expanded the group's philanthropic operations in extraordinary ways. Considered a world renowned entrepreneur, Baron Benjamin de Rothschild was an expert in finance and innovation and always tried to make the most of his abilities and assets. Alongside his daily activities, the Baron made sure to nurture the legacy of the Rothschild family in a continuous effort of utilizing capital for the creation of a better future.

The Edmond de Rothschild Group focuses on private banking and managing assets and capital of international clients and institutions. The group has 32 offices around the world and actively manages property estimated at €160 billion, while employing 2,600 people.

In Israel, the group owns an investment firm and has made significant donations to higher education institutions and to programs aimed at narrowing educational gaps within the Israeli society.