Bennett, Biden and Johnson talk Israeli politics

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson inquired about the state of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, at a reception hosted by the Prince of Wales at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Monday.

Biden and Johnson asked Bennett about political stability in Israel and the three discussed managing complex coalitions, a source in the prime minister’s delegation said. They also discussed practical ways to succeed in the fight against climate change.

Bennett and Johnson spoke one-on-one, including about Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair for mobility, being unable to enter the conference.

They decided to have Elharrar join their planned meeting on Tuesday.

Bennett spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, about how to get youth involved in countering climate change.

He also talked to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who he had met earlier in the conference. Other leaders Bennett met at the reception included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Irish President Michael Higgins, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who was in Israel last week, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, among others.

PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the beginning of the COP26 conference in Glasgow on Monday. (credit: GPO)

Iran played a prominent role in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s bilateral meetings during the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow on Monday– Bennett and French President Macron held a one-on-one meeting, where they discussed challenges in the Middle East, foremost of which was Iran’s advanced enrichment of uranium in recent months.

Iran also came up in Bennett’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the UN Climate Conference. Bennett asked Morrison to call for a strong condemnation of Iran at the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency’s upcoming board of governors meeting, set for later this month.