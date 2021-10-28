The Climate Conference in Glasgow next week will be Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s first international summit, where he will rub elbows – figuratively and literally, thanks to COVID-19 – with leaders from around the world.

The UN General Assembly is usually a chance to do that, but this year, because of Sukkot, by the time Bennett arrived most of the leaders had left; plus, many video-conferenced in because of the pandemic.

This means that COP26 , as the conference is known, will be a test for Bennett. Will he come back as a statesman, having elevated Israel on the world stage?

Bennett is starting the test at a disadvantage. He can’t compete with former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s renown, which helped get Israel punch above its weight at events like this, even if there are some leaders that want to encourage and support the post-Bibi government.

But climate change is one of the dominant issues on the global agenda, as witnessed by leaders from all over the world planning to gather in Glasgow, and there is plenty Bennett can do to bring advantages to Israel.

People take part in a Climate March in Brussels, Belgium, ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, October 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN/FILE PHOTO)

The National Security Council, which only recently took on climate change as part of its portfolio, set four main goals for Israel: To prepare as best as possible for emergencies – wildfires, snowstorms, etc. – to leverage Israel’s assets – innovation in areas related to climate – to advance regional cooperation and to reduce greenhouse gasses.

These are important goals for Israel’s future domestically, but each of these has a diplomatic element, as well.

Bennett will likely want to emphasize Israeli innovation providing solutions for the problems caused by climate change, whether it’s meat alternatives, desalination, desert agriculture, solar energy or others, and use them to build joint efforts with other countries at the conference.

The UK, COP26's host country, is already enthusiastically looking to Israeli technology in its "race to zero" carbon emissions, and introducing British industry to Israeli climate-tech companies, through the Clean Growth Department of its UK-Israel Tech Hub in Tel Aviv.

But Israel is behind many developed countries in taking steps to mitigate climate change. The State Comptroller's Office came out with a lengthy report this week stating that the government has failed to meet its emissions targets. Israel's emissions rose 12% since 2005, while the EU reduced theirs by 21% in the same period, and Israel has the 10th-highest emissions rate in the OECD, reaching that of much larger countries.

Allies have quietly criticized Israel for not having a broad, long-term strategy on climate. For example, Israel has not set a target date for zero emissions. And while Israel is phasing out coal due to its natural gas resources, and gas is cleaner than coal, it is not a renewable energy source. The UK also would like to see Israel sign on to forest and ocean preservation initiatives, among other steps, adopt the use of zero emission vehicles for public transportation and more.

Beyond that, the awareness of climate change in the public is very low compared to the Western world, and the government has done little to manage people's expectations on this critical issue. The same department in the UK embassy bringing Israeli clean-tech to their country also brought sustainability experts from the UK to meet the heads of some of Israel's biggest companies and encourage movement in the private sector towards greener industry.

It’s true that Israel’s footprint – carbon and otherwise – is much, much smaller than players like India and China that are facing criticism for not doing enough to mitigate their emissions.

But being a team player on climate will go a long way with the countries that Israel sees as like-minded. In that respect, the cabinet's decision this week to take 100 different steps towards mitigating and adapting to climate change is a positive move.

An announcement of ambitious goals would help Bennett be seen as a statesman when it comes to one of the biggest issues on the world stage, and sticking to those goals – which is harder to do – will benefit Israelis in the future.