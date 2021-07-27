The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Bipartisan US lawmakers urge EU to fully label Hezbollah a terror group

“Mistakenly believing it can tame Hezbollah’s behavior... the EU has created ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings within Hezbollah, when, in reality, it is a single, unified terrorist entity.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 27, 2021 19:36
Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a resolution on Monday to urge the European Union “to fully designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization.”
According to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism, the EU currently includes only Hezbollah’s military wing – and not its political wing – on its list of sanctioned terrorist organizations.
“The United States makes no distinction between its branches and includes Hezbollah in its entirety on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list,” Deutch said in a statement.
The resolution was introduced by Deutch, Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Kathy Manning (NC-06), and Peter Meijer (MI-03). Six additional members from both parties joined to support the resolution: Rep. French Hill (AR-02), Ted Lieu (CA-33), Bradley Schneider (IL-10), Ritchie Torres (NY-15), Ann Wagner (MO-02), and Joe Wilson (SC-02).
“When you are dealing with a ruthless terrorist organization like Hezbollah, there is no distinction between political and militant wings,” Deutch said in a statement.
“I’m pleased that many European countries took action to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council have also done. But we need the European Union to cease allowing Hezbollah’s so-called political wing to freely operate by joining us in fully targeting this terrorist group and its global criminal network.”
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) welcomed the resolution. “AJC has long advocated for governments to label the Lebanon-based Hezbollah a terrorist organization, and for applying sanctions against it,” AJC’s statement reads. David Harris, the organization’s CEO, said: “We encourage swift passage of this important bipartisan resolution pressing the EU to do the right thing and correct the fiction of a bifurcated Hezbollah it endorsed nearly a decade ago.”
“Mistakenly believing it can tame Hezbollah’s behavior, a proposition unsupported by evidence, the EU has created ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings within Hezbollah, when, in reality, it is a single, unified terrorist entity,” Harris added.  
Julie Rayman, Senior Director of Policy and Political Affairs, American Jewish Committee said that the Hezbollah threat “extends beyond the Middle East. The Iran sponsored group has established a terrorist infrastructure across Europe.”
“The EU’s labeling of the “military wing” as a terror group was an incomplete action. Hezbollah does not have separate military and political arms. It’s one organization,” she said. “Congress’s voice in urging the EU to designate Hezbollah in its entirety a terror organization is incredibly powerful.”


Tags European Union Hezbollah europe congress House of Representatives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take a bigger step for the environment - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by