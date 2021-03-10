The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Blaze destroys servers at Europe's largest cloud services firm

The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight, destroyed one of four data centers and damaged another, the company said. The remaining two were shut down to contain the damage.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 10, 2021 14:28
Keep your head in the cloud
(photo credit: COURTESY CLOUDWITH.ME)
A fire destroyed some servers and temporarily shutdown others at OVHcloud on Wednesday, just two days after the French cloud computing firm kicked off plans for an initial public offering.
Europe's largest cloud services provider told clients including the French government, the Centre Pompidou and cryptocurrency exchange Deribit to activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze in Strasbourg, east France.
The fire, which broke out shortly after midnight, destroyed one of four data centers and damaged another, the company said. The remaining two were shut down to contain the damage.
"We don't have access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won’t be restarted today," founder and chairman Octave Klaba said on Twitter, referring to units housing servers.
The company said it would keep clients updated on the causes and consequences of the blaze.
Founded by Klaba in 1999, OVHcloud competes against US giants Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud, which dominate the market.
French politicians have championed OVHcloud as a possible alternative to US cloud services providers, but it has so far lacked the scale and financial clout to dent their market share.
The company said on Monday it had started the process for a potential IPO, without giving details.
The Strasbourg centers were among OVHcloud's 17 data centers in France, and 32 globally.
Several clients said their websites had gone offline or emails could not be accessed. There was no immediate news of any major data losses.
The Centre Pompidou, one of France's best known art complexes, said its website was down. Cryptocurrency exchange Deribit said its blog was down but that trading had not been impacted, free chess server Lichess.org said it had lost 24-hours worth of games history and news outlet eeNews Europe said its websites were offline.
PR agency Caroline Charles Communication said its data was held at another site but that it had lost access to emails in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.
OVHcloud declined to comment on its fire safety protocols. The site did not pose a toxic risk, it added.
Some 100 firemen fought the blaze which sent a thick plume of black smoke into the night sky. Video images showed firefighters dousing one smoldering, multi-story building in the early morning as they cooled down the site.
"The goal is to create a plan to restart, at least SBG3/SBG4, maybe SBG1. To do so, we need to check the network rooms too," Klaba said in an update shortly after 0900 GMT.


