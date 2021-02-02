Citizens of Myanmar spark mass civil disobedience campaign - Watch

Users across social media shared videos of the residents of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, banging drums, pots, pans and anything they could find to make loud noises showing their disapproval of the military coup.



JUST NOW: The roaring noise in the background is from each and every citizens beating drums or any object that make loud noise showing disapproval of #Myanmarmilitarycoup , started exactly at 8pm and still going on right now. It's like the whole city! pic.twitter.com/xO54ahaaWd February 2, 2021



We have entered the civil disobedience portion of the coup. Tomorrow should be very interesting. (As if every day in a coup isn't). I'm also hearing cars on the larger street blasting their horns as they drive down the main roads. pic.twitter.com/WQH1MJOHyw February 2, 2021



However, the most striking example of civil disobedience so far has been a growing campaign by the country's doctors to refuse to work under the military dictatorship, an especially potent threat considering the country's dire coronavirus crisis. In addition, several people around the country have placed candles outside their homes to show their disapproval.However, the most striking example of civil disobedience so far has been a growing campaign by the country's doctors to refuse to work under the military dictatorship, an especially potent threat considering the country's dire coronavirus crisis.

Doctors in the city of Mandalay were the first to announce the campaign, and were quickly joined by doctors in Yangon, Pyay, Magway, and the capital, Naypyitaw, all of whom plan on beginning their strikes on Wednesday.



THREAD: 1) First “Civil Disobedience Movement” against newly formed Myanmar military government has initiated by government-run hospital doctors in Mandalay. — Hnin Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) February 2, 2021

On Monday, Myanmar's army took over the democratically elected government, arresting top government officials - including leader Aung San Suu Kyi - and transferring power to the military's chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

Since then, civilians and independent journalists have reported caravans roaming the streets, blasting "patriotic music" and assaulting journalists.



Three cars with Myanmar just drive past blasting patriotic music. The back of the truck was loaded with men carrying swords. pic.twitter.com/P1FvTbbFfv February 1, 2021



Ultra-nationalists took to the streets to celebrate the coup in Myanmar. A photographer at the scene was beaten up. pic.twitter.com/vc04EIvZJW February 1, 2021 On Tuesday morning, independent news organizations reported that the imprisoned politicians had begun being released to house arrest. On Tuesday morning, independent news organizations reported that the imprisoned politicians had begun being released to house arrest.



Good news! MPs can go home now. Friends and journalists are waiting at the entrance of Municipal Guesthous. No one has come out yet. Can read here- https://t.co/2jagTIedmh February 2, 2021

In addition, journalist Hnin Zaw claimed that according to a party source, ousted president U Win Myint is reportedly being sent to remain in custody somewhere else, while Suu Kyi is currently staying in her residence.