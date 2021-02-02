The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Citizens of Myanmar spark mass civil disobedience campaign - Watch

Doctors around the country will refuse to work starting on Wednesday, in a show of defiance against the return of military dictatorship.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 18:14
Residents of Yangon light candles outside their houses to show their disapproval of the recent military coup in Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021. (photo credit: MON MON MYAT)
Residents of Yangon light candles outside their houses to show their disapproval of the recent military coup in Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MON MON MYAT)
 As a result of the military takeover of Myanmar's government on Monday, citizens across the country have begun several, overwhelmingly peaceful, mass civil disobedience campaigns.
Users across social media shared videos of the residents of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, banging drums, pots, pans and anything they could find to make loud noises showing their disapproval of the military coup.
In addition, several people around the country have placed candles outside their homes to show their disapproval.
 

However, the most striking example of civil disobedience so far has been a growing campaign by the country's doctors to refuse to work under the military dictatorship, an especially potent threat considering the country's dire coronavirus crisis.
Doctors in the city of Mandalay were the first to announce the campaign, and were quickly joined by doctors in Yangon, Pyay, Magway, and the capital, Naypyitaw, all of whom plan on beginning their strikes on Wednesday.
On Monday, Myanmar's army took over the democratically elected government, arresting top government officials - including leader Aung San Suu Kyi - and transferring power to the military's chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.
Since then, civilians and independent journalists have reported caravans roaming the streets, blasting "patriotic music" and assaulting journalists.
On Tuesday morning, independent news organizations reported that the imprisoned politicians had begun being released to house arrest.
In addition, journalist Hnin Zaw claimed that according to a party source, ousted president U Win Myint is reportedly being sent to remain in custody somewhere else, while Suu Kyi is currently staying in her residence.


