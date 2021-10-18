The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Colin Powell: quintessential officer, gentleman, true friend to Israel

Powell was always calm, determined, focused, and emphasized that the US would always care for Israel’s interests.

By DANNY AYALON  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 20:18
Danny Ayalon with Colin Powell. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Danny Ayalon with Colin Powell.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Colin Powell was the quintessential officer and a gentleman. Tall in stature and soft-spoken, he was the first Black man to reach the highest diplomatic post as US secretary of state as well as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a four-star general. Although he made history, Powell carried it with ease and dignity.
In my first meeting with Powell in Washington, DC, he welcomed me with a wide smile and a phrase in Yiddish that he was very proud of. Growing up in the Bronx in the 1940s, Powell worked at a drugstore owned by a Jewish family that took him in. He was emotional talking about them and how he learned to appreciate Jewish customs, holidays and family values. This formative experience gave him the basis for his great affinity and respect for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.
Colin Powell’s tenure as secretary of state from 2001 to 2005, during George W. Bush’s presidency, was turbulent and intense, when both Israeli and American interests were intertwined. With the Second Intifada, 9/11, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the preparation for the disengagement from Gaza, we spent so much time together, and he would “chastise” me that I was taking more of his time than most other ambassadors in Washington combined.
He was always calm, determined and focused, and he emphasized that the US would always care for Israel’s interests. He told me a number of times that regarding terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, we were in the same boat.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, we had our differences. In the Bush administration, Powell was a key figure in devising the US plan for a two-state solution, as well as introducing the Quartet (the US, UN, Russia and the European Union). International involvement was always to the detriment of Israeli interests, but he claimed that by bringing them into the tent, they would be better controlled and less damaging to the political process between Israel and the Palestinians. And indeed, the US kept the Quartet fairly balanced.
US President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as US Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) stands at his side April 4, 2002. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as US Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) stands at his side April 4, 2002. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Powell supported Israel’s and then-prime minister Ariel Sharon’s demand for a complete cessation of terrorism before negotiations could restart. During his press conference in Jerusalem at the Prime Minister’s Residence in 2001, he held PLO chairman Yasser Arafat responsible for the terrorism and told the world Israel had the right to defend itself.
Colin Powell will be remembered as a true friend of Israel. May his memory be blessed.
The writer is a former Israeli ambassador to the US.


Tags Gaza Two State Solution Two State Solution Israel Two State Solution Israel Palestine 9/11 death George H. W. Bush COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's snub is shameful to himself, but also to the country

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by