Comptroller elected to be EUROSAI president

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has been elected a future president of the organization EUROSAI, one of the regional groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) with counterparts in other countries, mainly from Europe.

Englman’s election, which took place last week, has three components: he will serve on EUROSAI’S executive board from 2021-2024, as vice president of the organization as preparation for ascending to the top office, and becomes president in 2024, replacing the comptroller from the Czech Republic who was just elected president.

Englman will serve on the executive board with a variety of other European counterparts, but also notably a counterpart from Turkey.

Englman received 43 of 48 votes.

One expectation of Englman’s election is the that organization’s next meeting in 2024 will be held in Israel.

Israel has previously hosted YOUNG EUROSAI, often a prelude to hosting the larger conference.

Englman said that he “viewed international cooperation with other comptrollers as very important in order to improve audits [of their local countries] as well as to learn from each other.”

He specifically noted the corona era as an example where learning from other countries on how they are handling difficult issues became more prominent.

One reason Englmand was chosen, the comptroller’s office said, was due to his innovative approach to the comptroller’s role using and evaluating the digital and cyber spheres.

The worldwide auditors group has 195 members, while EUROSAI has close to 50.

EUROSAI was established in 1990 with 30 members.