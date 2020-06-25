Cracking the mysteries of intelligence

DAVID SHEDD, a former US Defense Intelligence Agency chief and CIA veteran. (Courtesy)

IRANIANS CARRY a cutout of US President Donald Trump and an image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, on February 11. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters)

A VIEW of Iran’s water nuclear reactor at Arak, at the end of 2019. (WANA via Reuters)

KURDISH FEMALE fighters of the Women’s Protection Unit (YPJ) take part in a military parade as they celebrate victory over Islamic State, in Qamishli, Syria, in March 2019. (Rodi Said/Reuters)

A WORKER fixes damage to a building from an Israeli airstrike in Damascus on November 20, 2019. Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in response to rocket fire the prior day in the Golan Heights. (Omar Sanadiki/Reuters)

RUSSIA’S SOYUZ-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft for the new International Space Station crew, mounted at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, last July. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via Reuters)

REP. JOHN RATCLIFFE (R-Texas) testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing in Washington on May 5. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

SECURITY PERSONNEL accompany a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside Wuhan University, Hubei province, China, on March 17. (China Daily via Reuters)

ONE OF Google’s Quantum Computers in its Santa Barbara, California, lab in October 2019. (Google/Handout via Reuters)