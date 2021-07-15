Dubai to use Israeli drones to secure World Expo

Police in Dubai will use an Israeli drone company to help increase security and shorten emergency response times.

Petah Tikva-based Aerobotics said Thursday its Drone in a box system, which includes an array of automatic drones, will be deployed throughout the UAE's largest city at the start of the World Expo 2020 in October. The event, which is being held a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be the largest event ever held in the Arab world, with an expected 25 million global visitors over the course of five months.

The Aerobotics system will replace security personnel, with a fast and efficient autonomous drone fleet that can be deployed everywhere at a low cost. The system will reduce police response times for criminal and traffic reports from 4.4 minutes to 1 minute, without any operations team or pilot to manage with the glider, Emirati media said.

Dubai chose the Aerobotics system shortly after the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel last year, as a test case for the regular integration of drones in security activities. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave his final approval for the project Wednesday.

Dubai is already an extremely safe city, monitored by more than 300,000 cameras around the clock, the sheikh said.

The Expo is the third international event of economic and cultural importance, after the World Cup and the Olympics. Israel will participate in the expo, following the signing of the Abraham accords. Israel will have a 1,500 square meter pavilion with a massive hall with 14 large LED display screens sharing information about Israel’s economy and culture, as well as showcasing Israeli companies.

Aerobotics drones systems are developed and manufactured in Israel, and have already gained significant operational experience in Australia, Singapore, Israel and the United States, the company noted.