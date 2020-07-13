The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Duda’s fateful Polish victory a mixed blessing for Israel, Jews - analysis

Incumbent Duda’s narrow victory, with only 51% of the vote, over his opponent, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, spoke to the deep divide in Poland.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 13, 2020 22:50
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his election meeting in Solec Kujawski, Poland, June 9, 2020. (photo credit: GRAZYNA MARKS/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his election meeting in Solec Kujawski, Poland, June 9, 2020.
(photo credit: GRAZYNA MARKS/AGENCJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)
Polish President Andrzej Duda’s narrow victory in an election cast as a battle for his nation’s soul is likely to help Israel politically, even though a number of his past policies strained ties between the two countries and stoked antisemitic fears among some Jews.
The election pitted Duda’s socially conservative religious platform against a liberal democratic one.
For Duda’s supporters, this was a race about Polish sovereignty over its own affairs, while his opponents warned that Poland’s future as a democratic nation was at stake.
Incumbent Duda’s narrow victory, with only 51% of the vote, over his opponent, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, spoke to the deep divide in Poland over those issues.
It was perceived that Duda and Trzaskowski had an interest in maintaining Poland’s friendship with Israel, but the areas in which they were likely to be able to advance those ties differed.
With West Bank annexation looming, Duda’s good relations with US President Donald Trump and his ongoing battle with the European Union places him in the position to stand up for the Jewish state precisely at a time when a number of EU states are threatening to downgrade ties with Israel.
Trump’s hosting of Duda in Washington at the end of June, within weeks of the Polish election, speaks to the kind of leverage the US president could have with the Polish leader when he wants to push forward his peace plan, which includes the annexation of West Bank settlements.
Trzaskowski, in contrast, wanted to mend fences with the EU and would therefore have been more cautious about taking a stand in support of Israel when it came to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump would not have had the same leverage with Trzaskowski as he does with Duda.
But when it came to domestic Polish issues and issues specific to the Jewish communityit was perceived among some that Trzaskowski was likely the safer bet.
Duda is allied with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) Party, which has instigated judiciary and media reform, something the EU has warned subverts democratic standards.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki (PiS) is in a more powerful position to advance governmental reform feared harmful to democracy, and he remains in office irrespective of who holds the presidency.
In Poland, however, the president has the power to veto any legislation. Had Trzaskowski of the Civic Platform Party been elected, he would have provided a system of checks and balances to the PiS agenda.
Unlike the prime minister, the Polish president has a set term of five years and cannot be voted out of office until completion of his term.
The concern is that governmental reforms that weaken democracy inevitably also weaken minority standings, such as that of Poland’s small Jewish community of 20,000-40,000.
During his first term, Duda spoke positively of Jews and maintained a good relationship with its Jewish community. As president, he visited Israel twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017.
Within hours of the election results, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder issued a congratulatory statement, noting that Duda had “worked to improve relations with both the Polish and international Jewish communities, as well as with the State of Israel.”
“Duda recognizes the importance of celebrating the 1,000-year-old heritage of Polish Jewry and the fact that Polish Jews made immeasurable contributions to Poland,” he said. Duda “has sought to preserve the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau – the killing field of European Jewry – for future generations,” he added.
Duda has spoken out in the past against antisemitism, “and we remain hopeful that he will continue to do so,” Lauder said.
But Duda failed to veto a 2018 law that criminalized statements that referred to concentration camps as Polish death camps or that held the Polish nation complicit with the Holocaust. It was Morawiecki who helped ensure the legislation was downgraded by the Polish parliament to a civic offense.
That domestic law inevitably strained relations with Israel, which had opposed the legation. Last year, there was a misunderstanding about a statement Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made with regard to the Holocaust. That was followed by former foreign minister Israel Katz stating that Poles “suckle antisemitism with their mother’s milk.” His statement led to Poland’s withdrawal from a key summit of the Visegrad Group countries – Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia – which had been scheduled to take place in Israel.
Concerns about Duda also surfaced during the presidential campaign, which at times made use of homophobic language to go after the LGBTQ community. At times, Duda’s campaign also included antisemitic attacks against Trzaskowski, making it seem as if he would be controlled by Jews or that he wanted to give away Polish money to foreigners. This in essence meant Trzaskowski would support monetary restitution to Jews over property lost during the Holocaust and later confiscated by Socialist Poland. Some of those attacks were made on state television and or by PiS members.
“The Jewish community of Poland was shocked that President Duda made a statement that specifically appealed to the votes of antisemites,” Polish Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said.
“Up until now, we have had a close relationship with the president, [although] not always agreeing with his  domestic policies,” he said.
“The president has consistently been very pro-Israel,” Schudrich said. “It is clearly our hope that in his second term, these relations with Israel will be strengthened and that he will consistently fight against antisemitism in Poland and around the world.”
Israeli Jonny Daniels, who runs a Polish NGO called From the Depths, which works on issues relating to remembering the Holocaust in Eastern Europe, said the situation was complex. He said he did not want to downplay the issue of antisemitism, but he liked to believe that the way it surfaced during the campaign was a temporary ploy to win votes – not unlike Netanyahu’s statements about Arab-Israelis being bused to the polls in droves.
Daniels said he knows both the candidates and that both were supportive of the Jewish community in Poland, but that now that the elections are over, one should keep an open mind about Duda.
It was important to remember that the presidency is limited to two terms, he said. Duda has secured his second term, so he is no longer beholden to his party and is much more free than he has been to take steps in support of the Jewish community and Israel, Daniels said.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Elections European Union poland Politics jews Andrzej Duda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by