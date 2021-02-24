The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Erdan goes ‘Down South’ for Black History Month on first official tour

“As Israel’s ambassador to the US, it is very important to me to connect with all sectors of American society and in particular with minority groups."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 11:02
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, took a three-day visit to South Carolina and Alabama to celebrate Black History Month. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, took a three-day visit to South Carolina and Alabama to celebrate Black History Month.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON – Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, took a three-day visit to South Carolina and Alabama to celebrate Black History Month. It was his first  official tour since taking office.
In Montgomery, Alabama, the ambassador toured the Rosa Parks Museum and at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, named after Martin Luther King Jr., who was pastor there.
“At the Rosa Parks Museum today, I was truly inspired to hear how one woman’s steadfast courage helped spark an entire movement for change,” he tweeted.
He also visited the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the place of the 1965 Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers.
“Looking into the eyes of people whose ancestors suffered as enslaved Africans, I could really feel their pain,” said Erdan. “What I have seen here has moved me profoundly and I hope it will allow me to better engage with the community and build stronger ties on behalf of Israel.”
He added that, “there is still so much for me to learn about what happened here, but I hope this trip will just be the start of my journey.”
“Even as a cabinet member, I felt frustrated that we don’t have a strong enough connection to the Black community,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “In the past, we had a natural bond as both communities have suffered racism and discrimination. As years went by, the relationship waned, and that’s the reason it was crucial for me to come here and send a message that building bridges is a priority. Creating bonds with grassroots leaders is essential, and I’d like to lay the foundations for our relationship’s future, not only for my term as ambassador.
“I decided to come here during Black History Month and dedicate three full days to learn about Black history,” he continued. “I met with local leaders and elected officials to learn about the dark period of slavery and about the fight for justice and equality during the civil rights movement.”
Erdan’s visit was hosted by The Philos Project, an organization that says it promotes “positive Christian engagement in the Near East and fostering the next generation of African-American leaders.” 
Erdan was accompanied on his trip by Israel’s Consul-General in the South, Anat Sultan-Daon. He met with a diverse group of people, including best-selling author Bakari Sellers, Gullah storyteller and historian Anita Singleton-Prather and professor of African American history Damon Fordham.
The ambassador also met with Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, as well as US Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and the mayors of Charleston and Selma.
In Charleston, Erdan toured the McLeod Slave Plantation and the Magnolia Plantation, learning about slavery. Later, he visited the Mother Emanuel AME Church, where nine African Americans were shot dead by a white supremacist in 2015.
“I was really moved to hear about the community’s resilience following the terrible shooting and also about how they reached out to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh following the shooting there in the Tree of Life synagogue,” he said. “No one should feel vulnerable or threatened in a place of worship.”
Erdan added, “I genuinely believe that strengthening the relationship between us could promote the US-Israel relationship.
“Walking on the Edmund Pettus Bridge and learning from local leaders on MLK and the civil rights movement was truly an inspiring experience,” he continued. “As Israel’s ambassador to the US, it is very important to me to connect with all sectors of American society and in particular with minority groups, we have not had enough engagement with in the past.”


Tags gilad erdan Israel United States Relations African Americans
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by