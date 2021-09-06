The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Ex-US marine kills baby, grandma, 2 others in Florida while high on meth

The shooter wore body armor and was a self-described survivalist. He had no apparent connection to the family on whose property he went on a shooting rampage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 02:28
Police tape. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Police tape.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A former US marine in Florida murdered four people and fired on several others, including police, before being arrested.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brian Riley, was a self-described survivalist, decked out in body armor and under the influence of methamphetamine. He had gone on a shooting rampage on a property outside Lakeland, Florida, murdering a 33-year-old mother, a 40-year-old man, a 62-year-old grandmother, a 3-month-old baby and the family's dog, Diogi, Polk County Sherrif Grady Judd said in a press conference.
The property suffered extensive property damage, images of which were shared by Judd over social media.
An 11-year-old girl was also wounded in the shooting. She was shot multiple times, but a full recovery is expected.
Riley also engaged in a firefight with police, with "dozens if not hundreds" of shots fired, before finally giving himself up.
The shooter first appeared randomly at the house where the shooting occurred on Saturday night, making nonsensical statements, but left by the time police responded.
He returned early Sunday morning, killing a 40-year-old man, the 33-year-old mother and her baby boy, Judd said. In the home next door, he also killed the 62-year-old mother of the woman, Judd said.
It is unclear why Riley chose to attack this particular family, as there is no apparent connection. However, Riley's girlfriend had told law enforcement that he had been acting strangely over the last week, claiming to get visions from God. She also said Riley was diagnosed with PTSD.
"He said at one point to our detectives, 'They begged for their lives and I killed them anyway'," Judd said at a second news conference.
Judd revealed that Riley served for four years with the US Marines and was honorably discharged before spending three years in reserves. During his service, he saw time in Iraw and Afghanistan. 
"We're not dealing with a traditional criminal here," Judd explained. "What we're dealing with is someone who obviously had mental health issues." 
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags murder shooting PTSD Florida
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by