The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Exile Iranians, Reporters without Borders want cleric arrested for torture

Kaveh Moussavi, an exile Iranian, told the German Die Welt paper that Mansouri was involved in a crime operation that caused “the murder and ultimately the torture of at least one person.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 12, 2020 23:00
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
The effort to apprehend an alleged Iranian regime human rights violator heated up Thursday when the NGO Reporters without Borders filed a criminal complaint in Germany to secure the arrest of judge Gholamreza Mansouri.
Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters without Borders, tweeted on Thursday: "@RSF_inter and RSF Germany just filed a complaint against Gholamreza Mansouri, an Iranian judge responsible for the arrest and torture of at least 20 journalists in 2013, who is currently in #Germany. The prosecutor must not let him escape #justice !  #NoImpunity ! @ReporterOG.”

The United Kingdom-based lawyer Kaveh Moussavi said he contacted the German authorities about pursuing a prosecution case against Mansouri, according to The Times.
Moussavi told the British paper that Mansouri had overseen the torture of suspects.
“We have managed to secure two witnesses whose credibility I have thoroughly checked,” Moussavi said.
Moussavi, an exile Iranian, told the German Die Welt paper that Mansouri was involved in a crime operation that caused “the murder and ultimately the torture of at least one person.”
Mansouri is believed to be in Germany at an institute run by German-Iranian Majid Samii, a neurosurgeon, who has strong ties with the Islamic of Republic regime in Tehran. Mansouri, who is facing a corruption case in Iran, is charged with taking €500,000 in bribes. Exiled Iranians protested outside of the institute in Hanover in the German state of Lower Saxony.
In 2018, Germany issued a visa to Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi to receive treatment at Samii’s clinic in Hanover.
Critics accused Shahroudi of mass murder. He headed Iran’s judiciary system from 1999 to 2009 and imposed executions on 2,000 people, including adolescents. Shahroudi died in December, 2018.
The director of the Samii’s institute said the claim that Mansouri is at the clinic is “fake news.”
When The Jerusalem Post asked the German Foreign Ministry about Mansouri, a spokesman said the "ministry does not comment on individual visa cases."


Tags Iran germany journalism torture corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by