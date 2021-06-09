French parliament launches investigation into Halimi verdict

The French National Assembly plans to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Sarah Halimi Affair , the Union of Democrats and Independents Party announced on Wednesday.

The committee was initiated and will be headed by Meyer Habib, a French-Israeli UDI legislator who represents French expats in Eastern Mediterranean countries, including Israel.

Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old French Jewish retiree, was murdered by Kobili Traore, who defenestrated her from her home in Paris in 2017. Traore shouted "allahu akbar" and said she "killed the shaitan," meaning the devil, after the murder.

Earlier this year, the final court of appeal on criminal cases in France upheld an earlier verdict that Traore is not criminal responsible for the murder, because he committed it during a psychotic episode triggered by use of cannabis.

The verdict sparked outrage in France and in Jewish communities worldwide. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek a change in the law following the case, because "deciding to take drugs and then 'going crazy' should not, in my opinion, take away your criminal responsibility."

Habib said the parliamentary commission of inquiry will “shed light on…the shortcomings that came up in the Sarah Halimi affair.

In France, each party in the National Assembly can initiate a parliamentary commission of inquiry one each year. The investigation of the Halimi affair will be able to summon police officers, witnesses, judges, ministers and more to examine the aspects of the case.

Together with Republican Group MP Constance Le Grip, Habib gathered signatures from almost 80 lawmakers from six parties from the Right and Center of the political map, but few from Macron’s En Marche party and none on the Left, Habib said, adding: “How sad!”

“Together with Le Grip, I will do all I can to expose the truth in the Sarah Halimi affair,” Habib said.