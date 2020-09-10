The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Germans fear Trump more than coronavirus, new study finds

Rising living costs, the economic situation and the cost to taxpayers of European Union debt came second, third and fourth for traditionally cautious Germans.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 17:19
US President Donald Trump speaks about a peace deal reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, August 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President Donald Trump speaks about a peace deal reached between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, August 13, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Germans are more afraid of the policies of US President Donald Trump than of the coronavirus which has wreaked havoc on Europe's biggest economy, an annual survey of German attitudes showed on Thursday.
Fears that Trump's policies would make the world a more dangerous place eclipsed economic worries, with 53% of those asked putting him top of their list, according to the survey conducted in June and July for the R+V Insurance Group.
The coronavirus took 17th spot and only around a third of those asked said they were concerned that they or someone they knew well would get COVID-19.
Germany has kept the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some of its European neighbors, but new infections are rising again.
The survey did not give details on which aspects of Trump's policies worried Germans but R+V quoted political scientist Manfred Schmidt of the Ruprecht-Karls-University in Heidelberg as blaming his foreign policy.
"Particularly notable are the trade-war-like conflicts with China and trade and security policy attacks against allies, including Germany. In addition, the withdrawal of the United States from international cooperation and the confrontation with Iran," said Schmidt who advises R+V on the annual survey.
Some 2,400 people were questioned for the "Fears of Germans" survey, which has been conducted since 1992.


