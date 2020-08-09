The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ghislaine Maxwell was interested in recruiting Paris Hilton, friend claims

"Ohhhh she’d be perfect for Jeffrey," Maxwell is alleged to have said upon seeing the young heiress at a party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 9, 2020 03:47
Paris Hilton poses at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Antibes, France, May 17, 2018. (photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
Paris Hilton poses at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Antibes, France, May 17, 2018.
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite known for her long-standing association with Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to recruit a young Paris Hilton for the former financier and convicted sex offender, The Daily Mail has reported. Maxwell is currently charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children.
The claim was made by Christopher Mason, a British journalist and long time friend of Maxwell, in a documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, airing Sunday night on Lifetime.
Mason told the documentary-makers:  "A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said: 'Oh my god, who is that?' and was looking at this pretty, younger teenage girl. She said: 'Do you know her?' My friend said: 'Yeah, she’s called Paris Hilton' and Ghislaine said: 'Ohhhh she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?'"
It is unclear whether Maxwell was introduced to Hilton. Mason doesn't give a date for the incident, but on-screen, viewers are shown a photograph from the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York, September 18, 2000. In the photograph, a young Hilton can be seen talking to Donald Trump, whose modelling agency  T management had just signed the young heiress, then 19. To her left is Maxwell, smiling broadly.
Mason said: "The rumors were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey. At the time it seemed a bit naughty."
Maxwell met Epstein in the early 1990s when she moved to New York following the death of her father Robert Maxwell, and the two appear to have forged a close relationship. Maxwell now stands accused of being Epstein's primary recruiter of young girls, procuring girls as young as 14 for his sex trafficking operation.
Chauntaue Davies, a victim of Epstein who flew with former US President Bill Clinton to Africa on Epstein's jet, criticized Maxwell for her alleged role in the abuse.
"The only thing I would ask is why?" she asked, in tears. "As a woman and as a sister why you could allow this to happen? Some of these girls were 14 years old, it’s disgusting. There’s no punishment that’s going to make this right.
"Being a woman and being betrayed by another woman so deeply, there’s an element of cruelty. Was she more cruel than he was? I don’t know."


