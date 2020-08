Ghislaine Maxwell was interested in recruiting Paris Hilton, friend claims

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite known for her long-standing association with Jeffrey Epstein, wanted to recruit a young Paris Hilton for the former financier and convicted sex offender, The Daily Mail has reported . Maxwell is currently charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children.The claim was made by Christopher Mason, a British journalist and long time friend of Maxwell, in a documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, airing Sunday night on Lifetime.Mason told the documentary-makers: "A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said: 'Oh my god, who is that?' and was looking at this pretty, younger teenage girl. She said: 'Do you know her?' My friend said: 'Yeah, she’s called Paris Hilton' and Ghislaine said: 'Ohhhh she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Can you introduce us?'"It is unclear whether Maxwell was introduced to Hilton. Mason doesn't give a date for the incident, but on-screen, viewers are shown a photograph from the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York, September 18, 2000. In the photograph, a young Hilton can be seen talking to Donald Trump, whose modelling agency T management had just signed the young heiress, then 19. To her left is Maxwell, smiling broadly.Mason said: "The rumors were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey. At the time it seemed a bit naughty."Maxwell met Epstein in the early 1990s when she moved to New York following the death of her father Robert Maxwell, and the two appear to have forged a close relationship. Maxwell now stands accused of being Epstein's primary recruiter of young girls, procuring girls as young as 14 for his sex trafficking operation.Chauntaue Davies, a victim of Epstein who flew with former US President Bill Clinton to Africa on Epstein's jet, criticized Maxwell for her alleged role in the abuse."The only thing I would ask is why?" she asked, in tears. "As a woman and as a sister why you could allow this to happen? Some of these girls were 14 years old, it’s disgusting. There’s no punishment that’s going to make this right."Being a woman and being betrayed by another woman so deeply, there’s an element of cruelty. Was she more cruel than he was? I don’t know."