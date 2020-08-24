The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Has Zoom been hacked a week before school starts?

The US, Israel and many other countries are planning on relying heavily on Zoom for all or part of children’s schooling starting in early September.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 24, 2020 19:56
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Has Zoom, the video conferencing service which has shot up in use and popularity in the age of novel coronavirus and social distancing, been hacked only a week before school is due to restart in a variety of countries across the globe?
At 5:51 a.m. PDT, Zoom issued a message saying, “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow status.zoom.us.”
By 6:50 a.m. PDT, Zoom updated users noting, “We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue.”
At 7:58 PDT, Zoom issued a further update, stating “We are in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud. Service has been restored already for some users. We are continuing to roll this out to complete the fix for any users still impacted.”
The US, Israel and many other countries are planning on relying heavily on Zoom for all or part of children’s schooling starting in early September.
Zoom has not revealed if it was hacked, what caused the disruption of service and it is still unclear when the service disruption will be completely resolved.
The Jerusalem Post first noted the disruption when a planned video conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by the Arms Control Association had to be postponed because of the global outage.
This is a developing story.


