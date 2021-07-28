Hitler's horse sculptures to be exhibited by German gov't

After a six-year dispute, the German government has won a legal battle over the ownership of two bronze horse sculptures made for Adolf Hitler from a collector who acquired them, multiple media sources reported on Monday.
Reports indicated that Wolf will be able to keep other sculptures that were seized by the police on his property. These include two portrayals of muscular men by Arno Breker and two female nudes by Fritz Klimsch. The German government stated that they plan to exhibit the horses.
The horses were sculpted by Joseph Thorak 1939 and commissioned by Hitler for the Reich chancellery. The chancellery was mostly destroyed by the end of the Second World War and the remains were then demolished by Soviet occupiers. The artworks of the chancellery were presumed to have been lost or destroyed.
Rainer Wolf, a collector of Nazi memorabilia, had read about the horses in a scholarly article whose author, a West German art historian, had discovered the sculptures on a sports field at a Soviet military base near Berlin.Wolf then acquired them from Soviet military authorities after which the horses then smuggled out of East Germany months before the fall of the Berlin wall.
In a 2015 investigation into the Nazi-art market, police searched homes in many cities in Germany and found a number of artworks in Wolf's home during the large-scale operation. They then seized the horse sculptures along with others they assumed stolen.