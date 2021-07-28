The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hitler's horse sculptures to be exhibited by German gov't

Two horse sculptures commissioned by Hitler and were thought to be lost for many years - were found six years ago in the house of a Nazi art collector and will be exhibited by the German government.

By MAAYAN GILOH  
JULY 28, 2021 22:13
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
After a six-year dispute, the German government has won a legal battle over the ownership of two bronze horse sculptures made for Adolf Hitler from a collector who acquired them, multiple media sources reported on Monday. 
The horses were sculpted by Joseph Thorak 1939  and commissioned by Hitler for the Reich chancellery. The chancellery was mostly destroyed by the end of the Second World War and the remains were then demolished by Soviet occupiers. The artworks of the chancellery were presumed to have been lost or destroyed.
Rainer Wolf, a collector of Nazi memorabilia, had read about the horses in a scholarly article whose author, a West German art historian, had discovered the sculptures on a sports field at a Soviet military base near Berlin.
Wolf then acquired them from Soviet military authorities after which the horses then smuggled out of East Germany months before the fall of the Berlin wall.
In a 2015 investigation into the Nazi-art market, police searched homes in many cities in Germany and found a number of  artworks in Wolf's home during the large-scale operation. They then seized the horse sculptures along with others they assumed stolen. 
Reports indicated that Wolf will be able to keep other sculptures that were seized by the police on his property. These include two portrayals of muscular men by Arno Breker and two female nudes by Fritz Klimsch. 
The German government stated that they plan to exhibit the horses. 
 



Tags Adolf Hitler germany world war ii art
