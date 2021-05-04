A new documentary has laid the claim that Adolf Hitler had a less than ordinary sex life to say the least, according to a report by the British tabloid The Sun.The four-episode documentary, Hitler’s Secret Sex Life, which began airing on the Sky History channel on Sunday, details Hitler as having insatiable desires filled with wants for voyeurism, sadomasochism, an addiction to porn and even at points an incestuous relationship with his niece. To the public, Hitler had put on a prude persona, claiming for years that shying away from sex helped preserve the "flame of life," which he claims helped keep him in top physical form - even though his mental and physical health severely declined throughout World War II. However, in private, behind closed doors, Hitler had the desires of a sexual deviant, and fill those urges at some points by having women beat or kick him as well as urinate on him, the report stated.“Sado-masochistic practices fit perfectly in with Hitler’s personality,” Australian historian and Forensic Psychiatrist Professor Robert Kaplan to said to The Sun. “On the one hand, he put himself forward as this master, this dominating character who walked around with a whip and loved all the uniforms, which is the sadist side. But the other side of sado-masochism is to be humiliated."“He internalized everything he didn’t like, like the losses in his life, and he projected his rage on everybody," he added. "It’s quite feasible that somebody like that would have these sexual practices.”His niece, Geli Raubal, committed suicide at age 23, reportedly by shooting herself in the head with the Nazi leader's gun. The German dictator reportedly had a romantic relationship with Raubal, various sources other than Sky History have suggested, while the exact nature of their relationship remains unknown. Sources have also speculated that Raubal was murdered, rather than taken her own life.Files from the investigation into her death were destroyed by the Nazi Party.According to the report, Hitler became "obsessed" with Raubal when she came to live with Hitler at age 17. The obsession later led to a sexual relationship that lasted around six years. Raubel even noted to one of Hitler's former allies, Otto Strasser, that Hitler would have her perform acts that were “simply repulsive" and “extremely disgusting to her" - claiming that Hitler had his niece partake in sadomasochist such as urinating on the Fuhrer.Kaplan does not believe that Raubel was murdered, but that she really did commit suicide.“I've read conspiracy theories but she really was the love of his life,” said Kaplan. “He locked up the room where she died and he wouldn't allow anybody into it and he kept her portrait by his bed.”The documentary also examines other mysterious relationships Hitler had, such as that of with his girlfriend, later wife, Eva Braun, whom he committed suicide with in 1945, as well as his relationship with German actress Renate Müller, who is reported to have fallen out of a window to her death during one of her and Hitler's kinky sessions together.According to the report, Braun's gynecologist said that her vagina was too narrow to have sex comfortably, and she had told those close to her that she and Hitler never had sex.“He uses me only for certain purposes. Nothing else is possible," said Braun in a personal diary entry.Aside from his out of the ordinary relationships, Hitler had developed a porn-addiction beginning in 1933. He would have the official Nazi photographer supply him with pornographic films and play the movies on his personal home theater.“Voyeurism fits in with his sexuality and his personality,” Kaplan told The Sun. “He could distance himself so he could enjoy it but not reveal anything of himself.”Psychologists believe that Hitler's sexual deviancy comes from the relationship he had with his mother and father, who were also believed to have been cousins.His father was reportedly abusive, and his mother coddled him throughout his childhood and teenage years, resulting in an unhealthy idea of what a relationship should consist of.According to the report, he at one point was almost expelled from high school after taking part in an unmentioned act of "sexual indiscretion" involving a "much younger child," the report stated.He as well became obsessed with a girl named Stefanie Isak, whom he stalked for four years, standing at the same street corner at 5 p.m. for years, unable to build up the courage to speak to her.One of Hitler's close friends, August Kubizek, claimed that when Isak avoided eye contact with Hitler one day, he devised a plan to kidnap her, drag her to a bridge and throw her off the side into the Danube River, shortly before committing suicide himself.“Hitler was a man of extremes,” Kaplan told The Sun. “He either loved totally or hated totally.”“Sex courses through Hitler’s interaction with the world. Sex cruises through all of Hitler’s dysfactional behavior,” he added to the Sun. “You have this contrast between the man who is empty inside, and the man who stands on a podium and pours out words and people go wild. He’s the ultimate charismatic prophet.“He publicly said that the closest he got to arousal was addressing these mass rallies," he explained. “The crowd are getting turned on, and he comes out ranting, sweating and coming to something close to a climax.“He’s like someone who has just had sex - he’s soaked in sweat, exhausted," Kaplan quipped. "Hitler didn’t smoke but he probably would have asked for one if he did.”Kaplan concluded that with Hitler's sadomasochist tendencies, becoming a mass murder had to be instinctive.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
