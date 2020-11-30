The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
'I respect Israel for its courage'

An interview with Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic

By TOMÁŠ JELÍNEK  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 17:54
Presidents Ruvi Rivlin and Miloš Zeman meeting in Jerusalem in 2018 (photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE CZECH REPUBLIC)
Presidents Ruvi Rivlin and Miloš Zeman meeting in Jerusalem in 2018
(photo credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE CZECH REPUBLIC)
You have been known for many years as a strong friend of Israel. How was this relationship formed?
My relationship with the State of Israel was formed by studying history. I greatly respect and appreciate the Jewish nation, not only due to its suffering, but also for its courage. The slogan “Never Again” inspired me, and the wars that Israel waged and won are proof of this nation’s bravery. That is why I have always admired the Jewish people.
On your last visit to Jerusalem, you called Israel your second homeland. What part of contemporary Israeli society is close to your heart?
In many areas of human life, be it science, politics, art, or business, Jews are strong personalities, which is why they are the envy of insignificant personalities. I think we should all be on the side of those who have achieved something in life.
Do the Czechs and Israelis share a common fate, in any respect?
Yes, of course. The Jews were almost completely exterminated in Europe, and the same fate awaited Czechs had Nazi Germany won the war.
Is the current world crisis surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic an opportunity to deepen Czech-Israeli cooperation?
These opportunities should be permanent, and not depend on a pandemic. I appreciate the cooperation with Israel. As President, I will always encourage this cooperation to continue at all levels. To be specific, I want to persuade our Minister of Defense to purchase drones from Israel, because Israel can produce quality drones. Plus, the propellers on some of those drones are made in the Czech Republic.
This article was written in cooperation with Donath Business & Media s.r.o.


