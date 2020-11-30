'I respect Israel for its courage'

You have been known for many years as a strong friend of Israel. How was this relationship formed?

My relationship with the State of Israel was formed by studying history. I greatly respect and appreciate the Jewish nation, not only due to its suffering, but also for its courage. The slogan “Never Again” inspired me, and the wars that Israel waged and won are proof of this nation’s bravery. That is why I have always admired the Jewish people.

On your last visit to Jerusalem, you called Israel your second homeland. What part of contemporary Israeli society is close to your heart?

In many areas of human life, be it science, politics, art, or business, Jews are strong personalities, which is why they are the envy of insignificant personalities. I think we should all be on the side of those who have achieved something in life.

Do the Czechs and Israelis share a common fate, in any respect?

Yes, of course. The Jews were almost completely exterminated in Europe, and the same fate awaited Czechs had Nazi Germany won the war.

Is the current world crisis surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic an opportunity to deepen Czech-Israeli cooperation?