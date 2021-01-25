Implications of recent China military moves

By themselves none of these incidents are particularly important because they represent long-standing disputes. However they are interpreted by some media as representing a more muscular Chinese foreign policy. This is not new either China as expanded its bases on various islands and has long-simmering disputes with the US and others. However the current posture is important because the world has changed since the pandemic and there are questions about how a new US administration will deal with China.

What we know is that the US National Defense Strategy envisions greater competition with “near-peer” adversaries such as China and Russia. How the US actually intends to compete is unclear. US military procurement moves at a snail’s pace while China is rolling out new ships and drones and other technology quickly. The US wants to increase its navy but has dabbled for years on projects that didn’t pan out. Similarly in the air the US has yet to come up with a vision how to use the next generation of drone swarming technology, paired with other drone programs, such as stealth drones and drones that work as “loyal wingmen.”

Other weapon systems are coming online as well. The US practiced with a new laser in the Pacific last year that could be used to down hostile threats, such as drones. Meanwhile China has rolled out a long list of accurate and large missiles. Some of these are characterized as “carrier-killers.” Potentially the US faces a crux moment, much like the war in the Pacific that took shape in the 1940s in which adversaries learn whether new technology will work or not. For instance, Japan and Germany’s massive surface ships, the Bismarck, Tirpitz and Japan’s two Yamato-class battleships, proved largely unnecessary facing technological innovations in aircraft that had been rolled out in 1940.

Now, 80 years after the events that saw important new technology applied to major state competition, the ramifications of what appear to be incidents off Taiwan or in the borderlands above India, have global ramifications. A China that is not only rising economically, as it has for decades, but militarily, leads to many questions for the US, allies and other countries. The US has been pressuring its Middle East allies not to work closely with China on strategic projects. US arms sales to the UAE, for instance, are supposed to plug a drone gap between the UAE and Iran, giving the UAE more armed drones. For years the US didn’t want to sell armed drones, while China was selling them everywhere. America’s drones are more expensive and users of them say they are better, but China’s drones are increasingly important globally.

The ramifications are clear in other areas as well. While western countries critique China on human rights issues, China has learned through experience in Hong Kong that more western critiques are lip service. In the end most countries in Europe need China more than China may need them. Chaotic western responses to Covid underpin a West that is a basketcase of foreign policy hodge-podge, economic disorder and potential political disintegration as western norms and concepts like the EU have been challenged. Decades of western policy still can’t deal with basic issues like how to handle immigration. Domestic chaos in the US with a president who didn’t even concede the last election normally, is showing cracks in the institutions that underpinned the rise of these western states for hundreds of years.

In the absence of a unified West and other pacts that were the norm during the Cold War, such as the Baghdad Pact, a muscular NATO, or other measures, it is clear that most countries like India will face tensions with China alone. Similarly western media has signaled already that it increasingly sees China’s claims to Taiwan as legitimate, and Taiwan’s sovereignty may be undermined. The US has signaled for years it wants to be done with “endless” or “forever” wars. No war with Iran, certainly there are questions if the US would stand with Taiwan. Of course the US still pays lip service to things like to demanding the release of the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. The US has reaffirmed support for Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has said that the US is “back” in foreign policy. However the degree to which it is “back” will be tested and tensions near Taiwan or in the high altitudes between India and China are likely areas where such tests will come.