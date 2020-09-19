The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Indian PM extends Rosh Hashanah wishes to Netanayhu and Jewish community

Modi joins a row of prime ministers and officials from various countries who have sent Rosh Hashanah greetings to the Jewish world in the last couple of days.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 18:18
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
As Jewish communities around the world celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Rosh Hashanah wishes to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jews around the world. 
The Indian prime minister tagged Netanyahu on Twitter and wished Jews "all over the world" a Shana Tova (Happy New Year).
Modi joins many prime ministers and officials from various countries who have sent Rosh Hashanah greetings to the Jews across the globe in the last couple of days, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and officials from the UAE and Bahrain.
The relationship between the Indian and Israeli prime ministers is considered especially close, with both repeatedly referring to one another as “my dear friend.”
Israel and India have been working together in recent months in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, with researches from both countries working together on developing rapid-result tests and Israel sending a research delegation to India to collect data on coronavirus patients. Last month, Israel donated advanced medical equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.  
In the early days of the pandemic, India assisted in locating and returning thousands of Israelis who were scattered across the country to Israel, and supplied Israel with medicine and protective equipment. 


