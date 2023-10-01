Ukraine has developed an "invisibility cloak" to hide troops and equipment from Russian drones as the Ukrainian military wages its ongoing counteroffensive in an effort to recapture territory, according to UK online news outlet inews.

This, according to inews, is a direct result of the March 2022 Bucha massacre in which hundreds of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war were brutally murdered by Russian forces.

One Bucha resident, who chose to remain anonymous, decided to put his experience as a materials scientist to develop an "invisibility cloak" known as "Phantom Skin."

What does the 'cloak' look like?

The "cloak" is made of a black plasticized material, according to inews, which feels a bit like a tarp used for camping. It can shield the heat signal emitted by human beings or military equipment, which renders them invisible to infrared sensors or thermal sensors used by Russian drones.

The scientist who spearheaded the project did not work alone; the "Phantom Skin" was developed by the Ukrainian military tech company Spets Techno Expert (STE). A BOY walks past graves of civilians who, according to local residents in Bucha, were killed by Russian soldiers. The inscription on the cross in the middle reads: 'Unknown'. (credit: REUTERS/VLADYSLAV MUSIIENKO)

An STE spokesperson told inews: “There have been cases of using Phantom Skin not only for its intended purpose such as masking soldiers but also as a cover for wounded soldiers to shield them from the ‘all-seeing’ eye of night vision cameras installed on drones before evacuation from the battlefield. The gratitude of the wounded warriors saved with the help of Phantom Skin is especially valuable.”

The "Phantom Skin" was reportedly showcased at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London last month.

The representative concluded by saying: “The most rewarding aspect is receiving words of thanks from users at the hottest points of military operations. These words of gratitude serve as true testimonials to the life-saving protection it provides.”