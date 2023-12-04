Israel-Hamas war: Zelensky fears Gaza will overshadow Ukraine-Russia war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed concerns about the ongoing war in Gaza following the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel. He fears that this conflict may overshadow Ukraine's prolonged fight against Russia.

"We already can see the consequences of the international community shifting [attention] because of the tragedy in the Middle East," he said.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of focusing on the war taking place on European soil since February of last year, stating, "We must not allow people to forget about the war here."

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 80th Air Assault Brigade carries a shell to load into an M119 Howitzer artillery weapon to be fired towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bahmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 16, 2023. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Ukraine says it hasn't received promised military aid in war against Russia

Furthermore, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine has not received all the promised military aid recently. He presented a pessimistic outlook, suggesting that the war is entering a new phase where Ukraine lacks sufficient resources to achieve the desired results.

Recently, a request for additional military aid to Ukraine by President Joe Biden was blocked by Congress due to opposition from some Republicans. However, the speaker of the House of Representatives expressed confidence and optimism regarding the approval of this aid in the future.