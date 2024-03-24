Around 1000 Purim gifts were delivered to Jewish Ukrainian soldiers serving on the frontlines of the war against Russia, the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) said on Thursday.

The mishloach manot -- traditional gift baskets given so Jews can participate in the Purim holiday feast -- were delivered to positions across 1,200 kilometers along the front in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv.

"In recent months, the bombings of Ukrainian cities have increased, but despite this, we are here for every Jew throughout Ukraine -- in an effort to bring them the word of Purim and the joy of the Purim together with everyone wherever they are, we pray that even before Purim, we will be able to celebrate the Purim miracle of our generation -- with freedom," FJCU Rabbi Meir Stambler said.

FJCU said that the project to find hundreds of soldiers along the front was difficult enough, but was complicated by restrictions on civilian access to the combat zones.

What treats will the soldiers be enjoying?

The gift baskets included hamentashens, chocolates, snacks, cookies, locally produced vodka, and the Book of Esther in Ukrainian. Holiday on the frontlines: 1000 Ukrainian soldiers given Purim gifts (credit: Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine)

Rabbi Yakov Siniakov, who works with the FJCU with Jewish soldiers, worked with eight volunteers to reach all the recipients. In accordance with one of the other commandments They held megillah readings at several points on the front.

FJCU said that it was holding the megillah reading in almost 60 cities and towns in Ukraine. Beyond soldiers, the organization distributed 40,000 Purims across 180 Jewish communities.

"Many Megillah readings will be held not only in the cities where the [Chabad] emissaries live, but also in nearby cities where there are large Jewish communities, all this to bring the mitzvot of the Purim, and the joy of Purim to many Jews as possible," said Stambler.

This is the third Purim that Ukranian Jews celebrate during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.