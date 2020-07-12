The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian Quds Force spy captured in Germany, says intel agency

Islamic Republic, China, Russia, Turkey are 'key players' of espionage in the federal republic

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 12, 2020 23:21
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The federal German police caught a suspected spy for Iran’s terrorist Quds Force in the state of Hesse, according to a review of the new national intelligence report released by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s interior minister on Friday.
“In February 2019, the Federal Criminal Police Office carried out an executive measure against a person in Hesse who was suspected of deploying intelligence activities in the Federal Republic of Germany on behalf of the Quds Force. The investigation is ongoing.”
Germany has long been a hotbed of Iranian regime espionage activities, including scores of regime attempts to procure illicit nuclear goods and weapons of mass destruction technology since the Iran deal was reached in 2015.
The federal intelligence service report also said that investigations initiated in 2017 by the attorney-general against 10 suspected Quds Force agents affected by executive measures in January 2018 is ongoing.
The Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey are the “key players in espionage and influence directed against Germany,” wrote the federal intelligence officers in the new document.
The report added that “Spying and fighting opposition movements and actors at home and abroad continue to be the focus of the work of the Iranian intelligence services. In addition, the services in western countries collect information from the areas of politics and the military as well as business and science.”
The Quds Force is a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. Germany has declined to classify the Quds Force a terrorist entity.
A Pakistani man hired by the Quds Force sought, according to German media, to carry out an assassination attempt either in Germany or France. In 2017, the Pakistan man Mustufa Haidar Syed-Naqfi was sentenced by a Berlin court to four years and three months in prison “for working for a foreign intelligence service.”
The Jerusalem Post reported last month that the intelligence service for the southern German state of Baden-Württemberg  said Iran’s clerical regime has continued its illicit proliferation activities in the federal republic during 2019.
The report declares in a section titled “Proliferation” that the states “Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria are still pursuing such efforts. They aim to complete existing arsenals, perfect the range, applicability and effectiveness of their weapons and develop new weapon systems. They try to obtain the necessary products and relevant knowhow, among other things, through illegal procurement efforts in Germany.”
   
   
   


