The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran’s regime threatens to execute brother of wrestler Navid Afkari

Navid’s brothers Vahid and Habib also participated in the demonstrations against the regime in 2018

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MAY 2, 2021 21:12
Executed Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Executed Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it may execute Vahid Afkari, the brother of the champion wrestler Navid Akari, who was the victim of an extrajudicial killing by Iran’s judiciary for his protest against Iranian regime corruption.
The founder of the campaign United for Navid, Masih Alinejad, on Saturday tweeted:  “After executing the innocent athlete Navid Afkari for protesting, authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have now threatened to execute his jailed brother, Vahid Afkari, if he doesn’t agree to make forced confessions. His life is in danger.#United4Navid.”

Alinejad is a women's rights campaigner who has cultivated sources across Iran for her reports and journalism on human rights violations in the Islamic Republic.
Voice of America, an American government news organization, wrote on its Persian-language website that Islamic Republic of Iran officials threatened Vahid with death.
Navid’s brothers, Vahid and Habib, also participated in the demonstrations against the regime in 2018. For their peaceful protests, Iran’s regime sentenced Vahid to 54 years and six months imprisonment, and Habib sentenced to 27 years and three months in jail, as well as 74 lashes each. Both brothers have faced severe torture and isolation in prison.
Saeed Afkari, the brother of Navid, Vahid and Habib, tweeted in Persian about his "brothers' complaint against solitary confinement, beatings, and also the threat of murder by two high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic."
He continued that "After 228 days, an informal interrogation session was held only in Vahid's presence The interrogator did not give permission to access the file, to the video of the beatings, to the medical jurisprudence report of the injuries, and the solitary confinement still continues."
Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian dissident, provided The Jerusalem Post with the translation of Saeed Afkari's tweet.
“There is not one shred of evidence in this damned case that shows I’m guilty,” Navid Afkari, 27, said shortly before his execution in September, 2020, adding that the regime’s hanging judges “are looking for a neck for their rope.”
Meanwhile, the United For Navid campaign and the sports human rights organization, Global Athlete, welcomed last week the International Judo Federation’s decision to suspend the Iran Judo Federation (IJF) for a four year period due to discrimination against Israeli athletes.
The two organizations wrote in a joint statement that “This sanction is a result of Iranian Athletes being forced into a scheme to withdraw or throw matches to prevent them from competing against Israeli athletes.”
Rob Koehler, the Global Athlete Director General, said “In terms of this decision, the IJF has clearly displayed their commitment to fundamental human rights and the rights of their athletes. Discrimination has no place in sport and the International Judo Federation’s actions have backed this commitment.”
The statement noted that "These human rights violations are not limited to the sport of Judo. As a result, we once again call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately open an investigation into other human rights violations occurring in Iranian Sport. The United for Navid Campaign has provided evidence of abuse and the IOC has yet to act."
The former head coach of Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team and United for Navid Campaign member, Sardar Pashaei said, “We welcome the IJF’s decision to protect Iranian athletes. We have also sent letters to the International Olympic Committee outlining numerous cases of athlete abuse by Iranian Sport officials. Months have passed yet the IOC refuses to respond. As an Iranian Athlete, I know firsthand that there is a grave fear of retribution for those that come forward, a very real fear not just for individual safety but for the safety of their families. The IOC must act now.”
Separately, Turkey is threatening to deport a prominent an Iranian-Kurdish dissident, Afshin Sohrabzadeh, to the Islamic Republic, according to media reports. Sohrabzadeh will likely be executed if Turkey deports him to Iran’s regime.
The Guardian reported last month  that “Iranian dissidents in Turkey are unsure whether the country is still a refuge after what appears to be a new wave of arrests and deportation orders targeting asylum seekers from the Islamic Republic.”
The paper wrote that “Afshin Sohrabzadeh, faced torture and solitary confinement during seven years in prison in Iran before he managed to escape during a hospital visit and flee across the border to Turkey in 2016, followed by his wife.”
The Turkish authorities detained Sohrabzadeh after a visit to the police station in the city of Eskişehir to secure travel papers. Turkey's goverment charged Sohrabzadeh with being a national security threat.


Tags Iran sports iranian political prisoners torture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

HoWe must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Asaf Malchi

Right-wing protests hold growing appeal for ultra-Orthodox men - opinion

 By ASAF MALCHI
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by