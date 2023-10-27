Russian Chief Rabbi Lazar addresses Putin: 'No peace with terrorists'

Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, representing the Jewish community, delivered a fervent address on Thursday in the wake of a controversial visit by a Hamas delegation to Moscow, which Israel vehemently condemned, Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned religious leaders for a gathering.

Lazar extolled the unity in Russia, saying, "Here in Russia, everyone feels a mutual sense of peace and respect among people of diverse cultures and faiths," pointing out the contrasting harmonious coexistence in Russia compared to other nations.

“It is vital that our meeting today sends a clear message: 'We are in favor of mutual respect, friendship, and cooperation, but we will not be tolerant toward those who are themselves intolerant and advocate extremism and violence.'

Drawing attention to the grave implications of supporting extremist organizations, he stated, “In Russia, people do not endorse such extremist organizations through street protests, knowing that these actions empower extremists globally.”

He urged for a concerted message against violence and extremism, linking hate ideology directly to acts of terror. He lauded the absence of state-sponsored antisemitism in Russia and implored for a ceaseless fight against extremism.

Resisting evil without compromise

Recalling the 80th anniversary of the Sobibor Nazi extermination camp uprising, Rabbi Lazar stressed the importance of resisting evil without compromise. “Red Army officer Alexander Pechersky knew that one cannot compromise when evil prevails and that one must protect oneself and those around from the inhumane control of murderers,” he said.

Commenting on the recent terror acts and the hostage situation in Gaza, he unambiguously declared that negotiation or compromise with terrorists is untenable. "Peace among religions, as observed in Russia, is only feasible when terrorists are devoid of power," he asserted, commending Russia's firm stance against terrorism. "In Russia, thank God, the fight against terrorists is strong, and the results are evident. The experience here serves as a good example for both the Middle East and other regions facing similar issues," the rabbi said.

“We all pray for peace and hope that there will be no more wars. But peace with murderers is, by definition, impossible,” Lazar stated. He added that “every terrorist organization must be isolated and dismantled.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had released a statement earlier on Thursday, terming the invitation to Hamas as "deplorable" and stating, "Hamas is a terrorist organization worse than ISIS." They highlighted that senior Hamas figures are implicated in the killing of over 1400 Israelis and the abduction of more than 220, including vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

REUTERS contributed to this report.