Israeli ambassador to Ireland receives 'white powder,' death threats in mail - report

The Gardai (Irish police) are investigating death threats and a package of white powder that was sent to the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, according to a report in the Irish Times on Friday.

A package arrived at the Israeli embassy in Dublin on March 14, leading to the evacuation of the building and the deployment of military Emergency Ordnance Disposal teams, which respond to suspicious packages.

Soldiers in Hazmat suits took the bag of powder away for analysis and determined it was sugar.

The sugar was accompanied by a "collage of images" showing victims of the October 7 massacre with the logo of Hamas and the words "You are next" beside a photo of the Israeli Ambassador Dana Erlich. (FROM LEFT) Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs Dana Erlich, Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and Deputy Ambassador Sharon Bar-Li at the Israeli Embassy in London (located, incidentally, right across the road from where Prince William and his family live). (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Irish police open investigation

The Special Detective Unit of the Gardai, which is responsible for the embassy's external security, opened an investigation. Erlich confirmed that Israeli security services were also investigating.

"A cordon was put in place around the area, and the services of the Army EOD team were requested. The package was subsequently deemed safe and a hoax," the Gardai said.

The Gardai announced they would implement a review of the security situation at the embassy due to the increasing number of threats.

Erlich said threats against herself and embassy staff had increased since October 7.

She praised the Irish security services, saying they were "very attentive" to the embassy’s needs and understood its "special situation."

There has been a spate of attacks on Israeli embassies across Europe; an explosive device was left outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden in January, and police destroyed the device.

On Thursday, a man was arrested by Dutch police after a burning object was thrown at the embassy in The Hague.