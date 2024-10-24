US authorities thwart ISIS-inspired teen’s terror plot on Phoenix Pride

A 17-year-old was indicted on terrorism charges after he allegedly planned an ISIS-inspired terror attack on Phoenix Pride, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Marvin Jalo allegedly acquired materials to make an explosive device and expressed his intent online to attack the Phoenix Pride Festival during the weekend of October 20, 2024.

The indictment said the Jalo's motive was to “further the goals” of the Islamic State group.

According to the office, Jalo discussed his intent to make TATP (triacetone triperoxide) in online chatrooms. TATP is an explosive that can propel shrapnel. People receive ''free mom and dad hugs'' during Phoenix Pride's Rainbows Fest, a family friendly LGBTQ pride event, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA NOBLE)

Upcoming legal proceedings

County Attorney Mitchell said, “It takes a tremendous amount of cooperative work by law enforcement to develop a lead, locate a suspect, interrupt an attack, and make an arrest before a tragedy could happen. I am deeply grateful and immensely proud of our MCAO investigators and law enforcement partners for their integral involvement in this case.”

The teenage defendant is currently held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Jalo will be tried as an adult on one count of terrorism and one count of conspiracy to commit terrorism.