UK sentences 'idiot' Hamas supporter who sent threatening message to 'Zionist' British PM Starmer

Mohammed Nafees Ahmed, a 32-year-old father of two, was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to eight charges of supporting Hamas, West Midlands police confirmed on Friday.

Ahmed had published “ant[is]emitic, violent and threatening” material on social media, police confirmed. He shared support for Hamas and repeatedly celebrated reports and videos of Israeli soldiers being killed.

In addition to targeting Jews and Israelis in his posts, Ahmed reportedly targeted a number of UK figures - including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to international media reports.

Responding to Starmer’s Channukah post last year, Ahed sent a knife emoji and the text, “You Zionist, your time will come.”

Ahmed also targeted then-home secretary Suella Braverman in November, according to the Independent. After Braverman made a post complaining of the UK’s former leadership's handling of antisemitism, Ahmed responded, “You still alive, you witch.” BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer walks on Downing Street, this week. The British government has changed its stance because it relies on left-wing parties that are not sympathetic to Israel, the writer charges. (credit: REUTERS/Mina Kim)

While working as an accountant, he also reportedly called for “Jihad” and antisemitic violence in the UK, according to media reports. In October 2023, he posted, “Wipe them off the map. Death to Israel and America.”

“Parish Juda” (death to Jews) Ahmed sent In November in response to an X post made by US President Joe Biden. Despite this, his defense lawyer claimed, “he does not see himself as being in any way antisemitic. That is his view when asked about it,” the Independent reported.

The defense

Ahmed’s defense claimed that his social media activities had been spurred by the sight of child casualties in the Israel-Hamas war.

“He was perfectly clear. He took the position he did on seeing photos and articles presenting injuries to children,” the defense said. “He has no connections with the part of the Middle East which has been so torn recently.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst, head of Counter Terrorism Policing in the West Midlands, said: “We will not tolerate hate crime and violent and threatening comments or supporting and promoting an organization that’s been banned by the UK government.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Ahmed was originally arrested on March 20 and charged in September. During mitigation, he reportedly described himself as an “idiot” and acknowledged his social media activity as “misguided and ill thought out,” the Independent reported.

“I am satisfied you had terrorist motivations. I am satisfied you knew Hamas was a proscribed organization despite you saying you were not aware,” the judge reportedly said at the sentencing. Your words played a part in a worldwide dialogue at the time. Your behavior cannot be overlooked.”