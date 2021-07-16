Israel, Iran, Libya and more come together to play chess

Chess4Solidarity, an international chess initiative, hosted a historical international chess event in July which involved 435 of the world's best chess players, including players from countries that Israel does not have diplomatic relations with, such as Iraq, Libya, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Iran.

The event was in honor of one year to the blue-and-white Chess4Solidatry initiative. Invitations were distributed around the world in English, Arabic, Farsi, French and Hebrew.

The initiative was created by "Chess4All", and involved approximately 5,000 participants from over 100 countries. The participants took part in 22 events over the year, which were broadcast online in the name of solidarity and strengthening ties with other countries.

The initiative was praised by many famous people around the world, including politicians, athletes, models, diplomats and singers who all commended the ability of the initiative to connect between Israel and other countries with no diplomatic ties to the country. Many Israeli embassies volunteered their assistance.

The Abu Ghosh council supported the events, and this is the third solidarity event that Abu Ghosh assisted with in the name of coexistence and tolerance.





"We are proud to make this event happen also in honor of our twin city in France Sarcelles, who is celebrating Bastille Day with the rest of the French people," said Council Chairman Salim Jaber.

"We are happy that through the language of chess, we have managed to build a cultural bridge between the chess-players around the world," said Chess4All director, Lior Eisenberg."At the end of the event, when the 435 players finished playing, I found myself in an hour-long Zoom conversation with Holocaust survivor Sammy Steigman and my friend from Iraq, Hussein, who played in the event," he continued."We can understand that the world has gotten smaller, and we have the opportunity to connect. We are all people who live normal lives, have the same difficulties, enjoy a common hobby, and are happy for the chance to become closer and connect with each other, and I thank everyone who understands the purpose of the initiative and takes part in this special connection that was forged."