Did dead trees, poor forest management cause the Abu Gosh wildfire?

It is still unclear what caused the spark that ignited the fire.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 25, 2021 18:14
The large wildfire that ignited in a large forest area near Jerusalem may have been due to dead trees and poor forest management of the area, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
The fire in question was sparked in mid-June near Mevaseret Zion-Abu Gosh, and caused nearby homes to be evacuated and Route 1 - connecting Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - to have been closed. Multiple fire trucks and firefighting planes were dispatched in order to finally succeed in containing the blaze.
But according to arborist David Soucey, much of the damage could have been avoided if his warnings were heeded.
Originally from Canada, Soucey is one of the few arborists in Israel, and he had noticed the potential for disaster these trees caused.
Speaking to the Post, Soucey explained that he had spotted the patch of dead conifers (pine trees) in the area. Ordinarily, these trees on their own are incredibly flammable due to the excretion of pine oil, which is essentially a component of turpentine.
But dead conifers are even more flammable. This is because they lack the moisture and humidity of live trees, so they catch fire more easily.
“When conifer branches die, they still stay on the tree and are basically giant tinderboxes,” Soucey explained.
“They’re so flammable that even in the rain, if you need to start a fire, you can still use their branches. They burn very fast and it burns very hot, and it can spread very easily. And because conifers grow among other conifers, also which are flammable, it can spread even faster.”
How conifers grow makes the situation even more likely to turn into a serious blaze.
“The whole Jerusalem area is mostly pine and cypress trees, which are also very flammable. Everything between them is dry grass,” he said. “If a fire spread there, the whole side of the valley could have burnt to a crisp.”
Seeing the danger of the dead patch, Soucey alerted Keren Keyemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the organization responsible for the forest, and included pictures and video of the trees. He also attempted to notify the Mevaseret Zion Municipality. But nothing was done about it.
And soon enough, the very fire he predicted happened.
“This is a microlevel. You start a fire with a spark, then adding more fuel and tinder and then huge logs. It can become a small ember to a large fire,” Soucey explained. “What happened in Mevasseret was the perfect condition for exactly that.”
It is still unclear what caused the spark that ignited the fire.
“Some people are saying it’s arson,” Soucey said. “It could have been something as simple as the sun hitting a piece of glass. It’s not hard to start a fire. Even if it was arson, it wouldn’t have been nearly as bad if the dead trees were taken care of.”
Now, he stressed, there needs to be more awareness of how bad this situation is, and what needs to be done to prevent it from happening.
“People need to realize that once a tree’s dead, it’s dead and it needs to be taken care of,” he said. “[The organizations responsible] might say they don’t have the budget, but you could hire just a few people. Some businesses might even do it for free because they sell firewood.”
But this goes beyond simply cutting down the branches of dead trees - since, in the case of conifers, it is the branches, not the trees, that are especially flammable. Rather, what is also needed is arboreal diversity.
“Most of the trees are around the same age,” he said. “If we have a mix of old and young trees, we have diversity. That way we don’t just have trees of the same age competing, which would mean someone is going to die. Bigger trees with smaller trees means the trees grow. Not only that, but having more healthy trees boosts humidity, which boosts growth - it’s a snowball effect. Trees absorb a huge amount of CO2 and as they absorb it, they sweat, making humidity, which also makes it harder to start fires.”
This is something he thinks Israel should focus on.
“We want to turn a harsh environment and turn it into something beautiful that can grow,” Soucey concluded. “And the answer to that is trees.”
KKL-JNF and the Mevaseret Zion Municipality did not respond to Post queries for comment by press time. 


Tags environment fire abu ghosh
