Israel may halt its weapons sale to Azerbaijan, Armenian ambassador says

Renewed hostilities broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27, over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh territory.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 17:09
A still image from a video released by the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, in this still image from footage released September 28, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF AZERBAIJAN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A still image from a video released by the Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, in this still image from footage released September 28, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENCE MINISTRY OF AZERBAIJAN/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Israel may halt the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, Armenian Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan according to the Armenian news site Factor.
“In two or three days, they [Israel] seem to be on the way to stopping the supply of weapons,” Smbatyn told the news site. He added that he had received a verbal promise that this would occur.
Last week, Armenia recalled Smbatyn for consultations to protest the sale of Israeli made weapons, including drones to Azerbaijan.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said it would not comment on Smbatyn's words or on its export policy with regard to defense matters.
Israel has strong ties with both counties and has sought to remain neutral in the conflict, but it receives 40% of its oil supply from Azerbaijan, making its ties with that country particularly important.
Fuad Akhundov, head of sector for work with foreign media in the administration of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told The Jerusalem Post that “Israel is our partner,” as part of that partnership Azerbaijan had contracts with Israel to purchase military hardware, but that the contracts only dealt with hardware and did involve greater involvement.
Akhundov confirmed Azerbaijan was using Israeli drones in its battle with Armenia, which he called the aggressor.
Azerbaijan was simply reclaiming its territory and that is right to that land was supported by international law, Akhundov said.
“We are fighting not against the Armenian people," he said, adding that his country was simply “reclaiming its territory.”
It was his presumption, that Armenia sought to involve Russia in the conflict, Akhundov said. Armenia has a military pact with Russia, through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), by which Moscow is bound to come to its aid in certain situations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of attacking civilian areas on a ninth day of fighting, the deadliest in the South Caucasus region for more than 25 years.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
The fighting intensified over the weekend, and prospects for a ceasefire appeared remote after an uncompromising speech from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday.
In a televised address to the nation, Aliyev said Azeri forces were advancing and retaking lands that they lost to ethnic Armenians in the 1990s - though Armenia disputes these gains.
He demanded that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.
"Azerbaijan has one condition, and that is the liberation of its territories," he said. "Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan."
Speaking immediately afterwards, Armenian Defense Ministry official Artsrun Hovhannisyan said: "I don't think that there is any risk for Yerevan [the Armenian capital], but anyway we are in war."
The fighting has raised international concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines carry Azeri oil and gas to world markets, and about the possibility other regional powers could be dragged in – Azerbaijan is supported by Turkey, and Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.
Reuters contributed to this report.


