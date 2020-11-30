The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel to send aid team to Honduras following devastating hurricanes

Honduras "regularly supports Israel in international forums and ... has recently made the decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 21:43
A submerged evangelical church is seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera (photo credit: JORGE CABRERA/ REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi announced on Monday that an Israeli relief and rescue team will be sent to assist the Republic of Honduras, following the devastation left behind by hurricanes Eta and Iota which left thousands of people homeless and entire cities in rubble.
The aid mission will be led by Head of the IDF Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordon and by Tal Yitchakov, spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Mexico, who will serve as representative of the Israeli Foreign Affairs.  
Israel considers Honduras one of its most important friends in Latin America, the joint statement by Gantz and Ashkenazi . The statement mentioned that Honduras "regularly supports Israel in international forums and ... has recently made the decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem."  
Shortly after the statement was published, the IDF announced that a group of experts will depart Israel later tonight in order to provide humanitarian aid in the area most affected by the hurricanes in Honduras. The group will include 15 Home Front Command retired officers and will be headed by commander of the search and rescue national unit, Col. (res.) Golan Wach.
The delegation will reach cities in the north-western part of the country which were heavily damaged during the natural disaster. The Israeli delegation will be in charge of evaluating the damages and reviewing the remaining transportation, housing and sewage infrastructure and its durability.
The delegation will also work together with local authorities in order to develop response plans for similar disasters in the future.
The IDF noted that the delegation will be equipped with control systems and relevant technological equipment developed in Israel for dealing with natural disasters of this kind. The delegation will remain in constant contact with a team of representatives from the IDF and the Defense Ministry that will provide additional support from Israel if necessary.
The IDF stressed that the delegation will maintain coronavirus guidelines in order to prevent a spread of the virus in a foreign country and will abide by the guidelines in Honduras.
The IDF will continue to provide assistance on behalf of the State of Israel to any disaster that requires its intervention, the message by the IDF concluded.


