Israeli athlete Knyazyeva-Minenko places 6th in women's triple jump final

Israeli Triple Jump athlete Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko placed sixth in the women's triple jump final on Sunday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games, putting up a distance of 14.60 meters on her second jump, her personal best for 2021.
Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas took the gold, first breaking the Olympic record distance with her first jump of 15.41 m, then breaking the world record with a 15.67 m jump in the sixth and final round. She was followed by Portuguese Patricia Mamona, who jumped a distance of 15.01 m.
Spanish athlete Ana Peleteiro took home the bronze with a distance of 14.87 m, followed by Jamaican athlete Shanieka Ricketts, who jumped a distance of 14.84 m. The fifth place finisher, the Cuban Liadagmis Povea, put up a score of 14.70 m.
The 31-year-old Knyazyeva-Minenko booked her place in the final last week when she put up a distance of 14.36 m in Group B of the Triple Jump qualifiers.
This is the third time that the Ukrainian native has participated in the decisive final round at the Olympic Games.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Knyazyeva-Minenko finished in 5th place with a jump of 14.68 m while in 2012 when she was still representing Ukraine a distance of 14.56 m was good enough for 4th place, just shy of a bronze medal.
Her fourth-place finish matched the best-ever finish for an Israeli in an Olympic athletics competition, established first by high jumper Konstantin Matusevich, at the 2000 Olympics.