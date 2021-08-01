Israeli athlete Knyazyeva-Minenko places 6th in women's triple jump final



Spanish athlete Ana Peleteiro took home the bronze with a distance of 14.87 m, followed by Jamaican athlete Shanieka Ricketts, who jumped a distance of 14.84 m. The fifth place finisher, the Cuban Liadagmis Povea, put up a score of 14.70 m.

Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas took the gold, first breaking the Olympic record distance with her first jump of 15.41 m, then breaking the world record with a 15.67 m jump in the sixth and final round. She was followed by Portuguese Patricia Mamona, who jumped a distance of 15.01 m.