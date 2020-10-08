The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli Cellebrite halts phone-hacking services to Hong Kong and China

The change comes after new US regulations restricting technology and other exports, meant to curb Beijing's acquisition of technology under civilian pretences.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 14:52
China Israel flags (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
China Israel flags
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 Israeli technology company Cellebrite will stop selling its services to customers in Hong Kong and China, the company announced on Wednesday.
The change comes after new US regulations restricting technology and other exports, meant to curb Beijing's acquisition of technology under civilian pretences that would then be used by its military and for surveillance purposes.
Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil said the company “empowers law enforcement agencies and enterprises to make our communities safer by providing solutions that help lawfully acquire digital evidence in criminal investigations and civil proceedings.”
But Hong Kong pro-democracy activists said Cellebrite was used by the Hong Kong Police Forces to hack into their phones, and a document from the Hong Kong police backed up their account.
Joshua Wong, a leading activist whose phone was hacked , joined a call from Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack in July for the Israeli Defense Ministry and Economy Ministry to block Cellebrite from exporting to Hong Kong. Following the June 30, 2020 "National Security Law," in which Beijing essentially put Hong Kong under Chinese Communist Party law and outlawed all political activity, the activists argued that Cellebrite's system is a dual-use security product "used to inflict terror on the city residents."
That call was cosigned by 37 Israeli human rights activists, who said the Cellebrite system was used to hack into 4,000 Hong Kong citizens’ phones. An online petition calling on the company to stop working with Hong Kong Police gathered over 36,000 signatures.
Mack said on Thursday that he was very happy to hear Cellebrite would stop selling its products to China and Hong Kong. The court date for his petition to block the company’s sales to China and Hong Kong was meant to be in March 2021.
“Better late than never,” he said. “It’s good that Cellebrite chose the morally and legally right thing to do, without the court’s intervention.”
The attorney pointed out that US law requires Cellebrite not only to stop selling to China and Hong Kong, but to shut down the existing devices, as well.
Mack and a group of activists filed a petition to the Tel Aviv District Court last month to block Cellebrite from selling its product to Russia, which they say is using it for political persecution.
He has petitioned the courts to stop the company's sales to Venezuela and Belarus, as well.
The Israeli data-extraction company also sold technology to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and to the Saudi Arabian Justice Ministry, according to media reports.


Tags United States Israel and China hong kong hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump set a bad example for Americans in coronavirus leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Jews and Arabs are together in the struggles against COVID and Netanyahu By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by