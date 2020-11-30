Israeli digital solutions for ŠKODA Auto

Thanks to its success in the Israeli market, ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Israel Ltd. managed to find and test the most interesting enterprises for the mother company and embrace new perspectives on current technological challenges.

XM Cyber, an IT security expert, was among the first start-up businesses for ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Israel Ltd. to launch a cooperative effort.

The turning point was the investment by ŠKODA AUTO into the Anagog company, which analyzes personal mobility patterns and processes them to develop customer-friendly mobile services. Their data analysis can be used to expand services associated with digital mobility as part of the everyday urban movement – for example, in predicting vacant parking spots.

Chakratec company empowers the operation of kinetic energy storage in locations with an insufficient electricity grid. Moreover, their Kinetic Power Booster is exceptionally environmentally friendly. The first installation of this system outside Israel is already available for testing in Prague’s Letňany quarter.

The Neteera company has developed an innovative chip positioned in the backrest of the driver’s seat. Based on monitoring body parameters such as breathing or blood pressure, the chip can provide an early alert for driver fatigue.

ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Ltd. also seeks innovative solutions outside the automotive industry. AI designed by the Invervyo company can read verbal and nonverbal communication to identify strengths that the job interview candidates are not manifesting openly. For human resources specialists, it will accelerate the process of filling positions with the most suitable and talented candidates.