Israeli digital solutions for ŠKODA Auto

By LINDA ŠTUCBARTOVÁ  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 19:20
(photo credit: ŠKODA AUTO)
Thanks to its success in the Israeli market, ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Israel Ltd. managed to find and test the most interesting enterprises for the mother company and embrace new perspectives on current technological challenges.
XM Cyber, an IT security expert, was among the first start-up businesses for ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Israel Ltd. to launch a cooperative effort.
The turning point was the investment by ŠKODA AUTO into the Anagog company, which analyzes personal mobility patterns and processes them to develop customer-friendly mobile services. Their data analysis can be used to expand services associated with digital mobility as part of the everyday urban movement – for example, in predicting vacant parking spots.
Chakratec company empowers the operation of kinetic energy storage in locations with an insufficient electricity grid. Moreover, their Kinetic Power Booster is exceptionally environmentally friendly. The first installation of this system outside Israel is already available for testing in Prague’s  Letňany quarter.
The Neteera company has developed an innovative chip positioned in the backrest of the driver’s seat. Based on monitoring body parameters such as breathing or blood pressure, the chip can provide an early alert for driver fatigue.
ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab Ltd. also seeks innovative solutions outside the automotive industry. AI designed by the Invervyo company can read verbal and nonverbal communication to identify strengths that the job interview candidates are not manifesting openly. For human resources specialists, it will accelerate the process of filling positions with the most suitable and talented candidates.
The COVID  pandemic affected both car production and the ways sales are being conducted. In June 2020, ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab held the “COVID Mobility Race” online hackathon.  The winner was Israeli start-up Matter with 3D technology for virtual showrooms.  ŠKODA AUTO continues to develop the solution so that the new showroom can welcome its first customers as soon as possible.

This article was written in cooperation with Donath Business & Media s.r.o.


