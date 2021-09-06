Israeli suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms to be evacuated from Uman

An Israeli, 54, who travelled to Uman for Rosh Hashanah will be returned to Israel on a special rescue plane after he was infected with coronavirus and his condition became serious, N12 reported Monday. The man arrived in Uman last week and was symptom-free, and it is suspected he was infected in Ukraine, N12 reported.

Because of the severity of his condition, he will be returned to Israel on a plane with a specially constructed ICU room, N12 reported.

Coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka will travel to Uman on Wednesday to ensure that the agreed-upon COVID-19 outline is being followed, Zarka told The Jerusalem Post.

Tens of thousands of hassidim travel to Uman in Ukraine each year to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. Zarka will help ensure that the rules set by the two governments will be followed: Travelers must take a test 72 hours before their flight and present their negative results on arrival. They will also be required to be screened within 72 hours of returning to Israel.

Magen David Adom personnel are traveling to Ukraine, too, to help facilitate testing for Israelis ahead of their flights.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Uman, Ukraine, September 19, 2020 (REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO).

Travelers will also be required to quarantine on return to Israel for a minimum of seven days.

While in Uman, Zarka will also meet with professionals from the local health system.