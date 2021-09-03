Israel's COVID czar to travel to Uman on Rosh Hashanah

Coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka will travel to Uman on Tuesday to ensure that the agreed upon outline is being followed, Zarka told The Jerusalem Post.

Tens of thousands of hasidim travel to Uman in Ukraine each year to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. Zarka will help ensure that the rules set by the two governments will be followed: travelers must take a test 72 hours before their flight and present their negative results on arrival. They will also be required to be screened within 72 hours of returning to Israel.

Magen David Adom personnel are traveling to Ukraine, too, to help facilitate testing for Israelis ahead of their flights.

Travelers will also be required to quarantine on return to Israel for a minimum of seven days.

While in Uman, Zarka will also meet with professionals from the local health system.

Zarka took over as coronavirus commissioner from Prof. Nachman Ash in July. He is a member of the Druze community and lives in Usfiya on Mount Carmel.

Zarka and the Health Ministry have called on Jews to pray outdoors on Rosh Hashanah this year to help avoid mass infection.