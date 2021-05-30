The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Italy releases 3 held in jail over cable car crash, 1 under house arrest

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 02:33
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. (photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
 An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy could leave prison, with one being placed under house arrest, Italian media reported.
The chief prosecutor of the city of Verbania, Olimpia Bassi, confirmed the judge's ruling in comments made to reporters on RAI television.
The three people – Luigi Nerini, 56, the owner of the company that operated the cable car (which belongs to local authorities); director of service Gabriele Tadini, 63; and engineer Enrico Perocchio, 51 – purposefully decided to deactivate the emergency brakes in order to hide some malfunctioning in the structure which would have prevented it from operating, Bassi said last week.
The accused “have admitted their responsibilities,” according to Col. Alberto Cicognani, regional commander of the Italian Carabinieri police force, according to Italian daily la Repubblica.
Last Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from Eitan Moshe Biran, a five-year-old Israeli boy who remains in hospital and is believed to have only survived due to his father holding him in a tight embrace.
Among the victims were five Israelis, the boy’s parents, Amit Biran and Tal Peleg, his two-year-old brother, Tom, and his great-grandparents Itshak Cohen and Barbara Konisky Cohen.
Eitan was removed from ventilators last Wednesday and is in stable condition, but is not out of the woods just yet.
His aunt, Aya, a doctor who lives in Italy with her husband and their two daughters, has not left the child’s side, together with her parents and relatives who came from Israel.
Eight Italian citizens and one Iranian national also lost their lives.
Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence.
On Wednesday police arrested the three men.
According to the daily La Stampa website, the judge on Saturday ruled there were no grounds for keeping the three men in jail since they could not run away and there was no risk of evidence being tampered with.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


