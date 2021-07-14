The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Jewish scholar implores Israel to recognize all genocides

Professor Israel Charny outlined the alleged "immoral behaviors" of Israel's long-term Armenian genocide denial in a new book.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2021 04:15
Members of the Armenian community in Israel attend a demonstration against Israel’s stance on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turks outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem; the sign on the left reads: ‘Judaism is for acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide, the State of Israel against?’ (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Members of the Armenian community in Israel attend a demonstration against Israel’s stance on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turks outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem; the sign on the left reads: ‘Judaism is for acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide, the State of Israel against?’
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A Jewish scholar established in Israel and America has called on the former's new government to better recognize the Armenian genocide, and all genocides, according to the Institute on the Holocaust and Genocide in Jerusalem. 
Professor Israel Charny outlined the alleged "immoral behaviors" of Israel's long-term Armenian genocide denial in a new book titled Israel's Failed Response to the Armenian Genocide: Denial, State Deception, Truth versus Politicization of History, the Institute said in a press release. 
Charny reportedly claims that Israel doesn't acknowledge the Armenian genocide, which killed around one million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, out of interest for its relationship with Turkey.
The author has been advocating for better recognition of the Armenian mass murder since 1982, the Institute said, when together with Elie Wiesel he organized the historic First International Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide. The conference was the first known time in the world that "Holocaust and genocide" were combined as concepts, and the first time Armenians were offered the opportunity to tell their genocide story to an international crowd. 
The Institute noted that the Israeli Knesset's Education Committee did in fact vote for recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 2016, however it was later vetoed by the government.  
 
Committee Chairman Ya’acov Margi of the Shas party reportedly said at the time, “It is our moral obligation to recognize the holocaust of the Armenian nation.” 
In his book, Charny also expressed yearning for Israel to recognize other genocides, including current ones. 
“It is time for a full policy of standing with any and all people, including Muslims such as in China and in Myanmar today, and including Christians such as in many countries today who are being subject to genocide," he wrote. 


Tags Israel Holocaust Armenian genocide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by