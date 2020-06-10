The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
JNF plans huge “Spectacular Sunday” fundraiser for June 14

The largest fundraising event in JNF history will take place on June 14, as the organization helps Israel’s Negev and Galilee regions prepare for a post-COVID-19 world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2020 12:26
(photo credit: JNF USA)
(photo credit: JNF USA)
As Jewish National Fund-USA continues to support Israel’s immediate needs in response to the global health pandemic, the organization is preparing to call a record breaking 60,000 supporters across the United States as part of its June 14 Spectacular Sunday telethon. In addition to a world-class line up of online entertainment, the day of giving from coast to coast will also feature a $1 million match enabling donors to double the value of their gift for the land and people of Israel.
“Can you imagine 119-years ago when Theodore Herzl, a man in his early 40s, asked for the first gift for Jewish National Fund to repurchase the land of Israel for the Jewish people?” said Jewish National Fund-USA Chief Executive Officer, Russell F. Robinson. “Surely, he never could have imagined that in the year 2020, from Los Angeles to New York and across the ocean to Israel, thousands of people would be standing up and saying count on me!”
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Spectacular Sunday boasts an impressive line-up of musicians, comedians, and entertainers including David Broza, Michelle Divon, Benji Lovitt, Taylor Williamson, Ethan Herschenfeld, Cory Kahaney, Ilana Levine, Dominic Fumusa, Rick Recht, Rebecca Pidgeon, Distant Cousins, David Mamet, Listen Up! Jewish Vocal Band, Josh Burstein, and many more.


“Our yearning to return to our Homeland has created a movement called Jewish National Fund-USA that does more in Zionist education than any other organization in the United States,” said Jewish National Fund-USA President, Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “Today, we connect the next generation from kindergarten to high school to college and beyond through our ‘from birth to the boardroom’ platform. On June 14, I’m excited to be joining our incredible supporters as we write the next chapter in the remarkable story of Jewish National Fund-USA.”
Jewish National Fund-USA Assistant Vice President, Major Gifts and National Chair of Spectacular Sunday, Bernice Friedman added: “When you support Jewish National Fund-USA, you are making the desert bloom, connecting the next generation to their ancestral homeland, supporting people with disabilities, preserving Israel’s heritage sites, and so much more.”
The organization is also offering a free seat on its virtual tours to Israel for all donors who make a gift of $500 and above.
To participate in the largest fundraising event in Jewish National Fund-USA’s history, tune in via YouTube or Facebook on Sunday, June 14 between 9 am – 1 pm PT / 12 pm – 4 pm ET. For more information or to donate, visit jnf.org/spectacularsunday or call 800.542.8733.


