The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, has coronavirus

The announcement came via his son Matt during a sermon at his father's Cornerstone Church.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 17:04
HAGEE: ‘ISRAEL and the Jewish people face many threats, thus we must continue to grow.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
HAGEE: ‘ISRAEL and the Jewish people face many threats, thus we must continue to grow.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Prominent megachurch pastor and founder of Christians United for Israel, John Hagee, 80, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The announcement came from his son, Matt, on Sunday morning, during a service at his father's Cornerstone Church based in San Antonio, Texas.
“He is receiving extremely good medical treatment, and I can tell you that he feels well enough to be upset with his doctors,” Matt Hagee said according to the San Antonio Express, to laughter from the congregation. “He did let me know before I came to church today that he covets your prayers and he looks forward to seeing you again very soon back here at Cornerstone Church.”
The church counts 22,000 members within its congregation, with sermons broadcast throughout the US and Canada, and livestreamed online worldwide.
Matt called upon the church's followers to pray for his father, and also for US President Donald Trump, “as he indeed is struggling with this as well.” He added: “No weapon formed should prosper. No virus has the authority over the name that is above every name, and it is that matchless name that we speak today, knowing that it conquers every sickness, every disease."
In addition to his ministry, John Hagee is a prominent conservative activist and supporter of the State of Israel. In 2017, he met with Vice President Mike Pence privately in Washington to discuss US-Israel relations. The trip included a visit to the Oval Office "to say hello" to Trump, a spokesman for Hagee said at the time.
Pence has been a strong supporter of Hagee and the Conservative Friends of Israel, calling Hagee "my friend" who "had the courage and the vision to unite American Christians to rally around those ancient words 'for Zion’s sake, I will not keep silent.'" He added: "Pastor John Hagee, I thank you for your leadership on behalf of this nation and the Jewish State of Israel.”
On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his best wishes for Hagee via the official Prime Ministerial Twitter account, writing: "I pray for the speedy recovery of @PastorJohnHagee. Israel has no better friend."
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has also expressed his support, saying: “It’s a terrible disease, and we wish the Hagee family well and a speedy recovery,” according to the San Antonio Express.
Hagee was not present on Sunday evening for a scheduled worship event broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube, but has continued tweeting praise and scripture via his official Twitter account, as is his custom.


Tags Evangelical Christians United for Israel Pastor John Hagee Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by