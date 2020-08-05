The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Kelly Craft: Extending Iran arms embargo a choice for freedom or tyranny

“We have an obligation to protect the Arab countries, to protect Israel, to protect the European countries,” Craft added.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 04:09
Kelly Craft testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Washington (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Kelly Craft testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Washington
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said on Tuesday that extending the arms embargo on Iran is “a choice between freedom and tyranny.” Speaking at the Aspen Institute Security Forum, Craft addressed a question about the embargo, which is set to expire on October 18. Last week, the outgoing Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post that extending the arms embargo is the most urgent task on the UN’s calendar.
“We have an obligation to protect the Arab countries, to protect Israel, to protect the European countries,” Craft continued. “Russia, and China, they too do not want Iran to have access to nuclear weapons. We all are aware of that.”
Craft said that the US wants to protect people in Yemen, Syria, Libya, Lebanon and Venezuela. “I can go on and on where this rogue regime is going and only adding fuel to these little fires that they set themselves.”
She said that together with special representative for Iran Brian Hook, she is trying to reach out to members of the Security Council and discuss their upcoming vote. “I think it's really important that we started early because this is obviously a very crucial issue that will affect the world for generations to come.”
She acknowledged that China and Russia threatened to veto the resolution. “The strategy in a perfect world would always be to have them abstain and not veto,” Craft noted. “However, let's be realistic here. Right now, the strategy is working with the other members of the security council and making certain that we really just, as we did in Syria, put them in a corner and shine the light on them because this is a choice between the tyranny of freedom. And we will allow the world to see the choice that China and Russia will make.”
Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke at the Security Forum as well. He said that he won’t vote for either Trump or Biden in November’s elections.
“It's going to be an unhappy election day for me, whoever wins, for very different reasons,” said Bolton.
“I think Biden will be, at best, pursuing the Obama administration's foreign policy, which I thought was a mistake in material respects,” he continued.
“I worry about the impact of the left wing of the Democratic Party on the direction of his administration. I don't have any questions or doubts about Biden's integrity. This is a philosophical difference. And it's why I can't vote for him. I'm going to pick a name, which I haven't picked yet, and write-in somebody rather than vote for either one of them.”


Tags Iran iran and us Kelly Craft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by