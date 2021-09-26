Last Jew of Afghanistan divorces wife after 20 years of refusal - report

Zabulon Simantov, who was known as the last Jew in Afghanistan before leaving for the United States, has reportedly divorced his ex-wife after twenty years of divorce refusal over a Zoom call.

According to a tweet by Israeli journalist Zvika Klein, the Sydney Tribunal headed by Rabbi Ulman managed the process and served as the tribunal.



היהודי האחרון באפגניסטן זבולון סימן טוב העניק גט לגרושתו גט אחרי כ-20 שנים שחיכתה לכך. בית הדין של סידני בראשות הרב אולמן ניהלו את התהליך ושימשו כבית הדין. נכחו גם הרב מנדי חיטריק מאיסטנבול ואיש העסקים מוטי כהנא pic.twitter.com/rZcZoV534e September 26, 2021

Also present were Rabbi Mandy Hitrik from Istanbul and businessman Moti Kahana, who tweeted, "For the first time in Jewish history, a get was signed via Zoom."





תודה לכול הרבנים מאוסטרליה עד טורקיה וניו יורק . מזל טוב ושנה טובה פעם ראשונה בהיסטוריה היהודית נחתם ג׳ט בזום @Zoom תודה לכול הרבנים מאוסטרליה עד טורקיה וניו יורק . מזל טוב ושנה טובה pic.twitter.com/zbs0bgp49h September 26, 2021

Earlier this month, it was reported that Simantov signed a proxy divorce document , however, there is doubt as to whether the papers will be recognized in a Jewish court.

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul (credit: REUTERS)

Attempts have been made to assist his Israeli wife for years, though he is yet to agree to give her a divorce. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the chief rabbi of Moscow, wrote on Twitter that he had offered to fly to Afghanistan to administer the divorce but that Simantov refused.

Simantov's now ex-wife and their two daughters have lived in Israel since 1998, but Simantov stayed in Afghanistan until the Taliban takeover in August of 2021, after which he left for the United States.

“I like everything in New York. Everything is exciting,” Simantov, 62, told The New York Post in an interview. “I would like to be a US citizen.”

Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.