Mike Pompeo appointed to Council for a Secure America advisory board

The Council for a Secure America (CSA), a nonprofit promoting American energy independence and US-Israel relations, announced it has appointed former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to its advisory board.

CSA, founded by oil and gas industry veterans and Jewish leaders, advocates for expanding domestic oil production and reducing the US's reliance on fuel imported from the Middle East. It also emphasizes the importance of the US-Israel alliance.

Other notable members of the organization's advisory board include former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates, former US Representative Tony Coelho, former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams and Senior Advisor to the Mayor of Jerusalem for Public and Private Partnerships Isaac "Yitz" Applbaum.

During his tenure at the State Department, Pompeo was known for pursuing policies that were widely considered to be pro-Israel, playing a major role in relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and in the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements establishing diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

"Secretary Pompeo embodies the entire mandate of CSA and there is no greater champion of American national security, a strong US energy policy, and the US-Israel relationship," CSA said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo is one of the central architects of the Abraham Accords and we can think of no greater addition to our organization as we embark on this new chapter."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) is seen hosting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani at a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

“I’m honored to join the advisory board of The Council for a Secure America, and look forward to working with CSA to advance American energy independence and security," Pompeo said. "CSA understands that standing firm with our long-time ally, Israel, is both morally right and essential for our national security."