Mike Pompeo previews likely visa, financial sanctions against ICC

The Trump administration previously rescinded ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s visa for traveling to the US and has explicitly threatened other measures, including sanctions.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 2, 2020 11:10
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020 (photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020
(photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday alluded to new US measures against the International Criminal Court “in the coming days,” dropping hints that the retaliation could go beyond revoking visas to financial penalties.
In an interview with the American Enterprise Institute, Pompeo said: “You’ll see in the coming days a series of announcements not just from the State Department, [but] from all across the United States government, that attempt to push back against what the ICC is up to. I think that the ICC and the world will see that we are determined to prevent having Americans and our friends and allies in Israel and elsewhere hauled in by this corrupt ICC.”
The Trump administration previously rescinded the visa of ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s for traveling to the US and has explicitly threatened other measures, including sanctions.
 
It is unclear how far the potential American financial measures might extend, and whether only to accounts within the US or also to pressure European allies regarding ICC personnel.
These measures against ICC personnel came in response to its position against the US for alleged torture of detainees in Afghanistan in 2003-2004, as well as Bensouda’s push for a full criminal war crimes probe of Israelis regarding the settlement enterprise and the 2014 Gaza War.
The timing also connects the ICC decision to a potential decision by Israel, supported by the US, to annex portions of the West Bank in July.
Pompeo emphasized that neither the US nor Israel are parties to the Rome Statute, which established the court.
The secretary of state has also faced bipartisan pressure to defend Israel from any ICC probe.
Hundreds of legislators from both the Senate and the House of Representatives sent a letter in mid-May calling on Pompeo to prevent “politicization” and “misuse” of the ICC against Israel.
Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Australia, Austria, Brazil and Uganda all filed legal briefs with the ICC Pre-trial Chamber asking it to veto Bensouda’s decision to move forward against Israel. That decision is not expected before July and could extend months into the future, as the judges follow diplomatic reactions to any potential Israeli annexation move.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the ICC a “rare strategic threat,” blasting the court as the latest example of international organizations biased against Israel.
The ICC Prosecution has responded that it is objective, pointing out that it is also probing Hamas for war crimes and that its decision was not rushed, but came after over five years of receiving information from both sides.


