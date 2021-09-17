Mohammed al-Kurd becomes the Palestine Correspondent for The Nation

The American journal, The Nation, announced that it had taken on Mohammed al-Kurd as its new "Palestine correspondent" in a tweet on Tuesday.



For too long Palestinian voices have been silenced. The Nation is proud to have brought Mohammed el-Kurd on as Palestine correspondent.

Mohammed al-Kurd, together with his twin sister Muna, is a Palestinian activist from Sheikh Jarrah. The two were arrested in June on suspicion of "participating in disturbing the peace and in riots" and were released a few hours later.

One of Mohammed's platforms for activism is Twitter, where he tweets antisemitic and anti-Israel tweets, the truth of which has often been disputed.

Last week, when six terrorists escaped from Gilboa prison, Mohammed rejoiced on Twitter, calling the terrorists political prisoners and calling for the abolishment of prisons. Later, when two were recaught, he called the terrorists "freedom fighters" and their capture a "heartbreaking development"



